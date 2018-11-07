Fans express shock as Liverpool lose against Serbian side Red Star Belgrade

Liverpool suffered an embarrassing defeat in Champions League clash against Red Star Belgrade.

Serbian club Red Star Belgrade has shocked entire football fraternity after defeating the Premier League giants Liverpool. The defeat is one of the biggest upsets of Champions League this season.

The Serbian club last won a game in the premier European club competition in the 1991-92 season which is certainly a long time back. Football fans all over the world would have never thought of Liverpool losing against the club who hadn't won a game in the UEFA Champions League in over two decades.

Liverpool had defeated Red Star with the scoreline 4-0 at Anfield in the previous round when the Reds completely dominated Red Star. Two weeks later, Red Star in the return leg at their home defeated English giants 2-0.

Milan Pavkov scored both the goals for Red Star and helped them win the game. Pavkov scored a goal to put Red Star ahead through an amazing delivery from Marko Marin in the 25th min. Pavkov dispossessed Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum to get the ball onto his right foot and send the ball into the net past Alisson from 25 meters.

Daniel Sturridge missed the chance from the close range in the first half sidefooting the ball over the bar. Mohamed Salah was unlucky as he saw his shot hit the post after halftime. A deflected cross from Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson also bounced onto the crossbar after the break.

Despite losing against Red Star, Liverpool still remain in a qualification spot in their group with 6 points. Napoli and PSG are on 6 and 5 points respectively. Red Star is on 4 points and they still have the chance to go past through group stages.

Liverpool's next Champions League fixtures include a trip to Paris and Napoli's return leg to Anfield. Liverpool has a tough task ahead and Reds have to improve their performances to go past through group stages.

Twitter was flooded with comments from the football fans all over the world and here are some of them:

