Fans forced to wait long for Lionel Messi shirts as demand for Inter Miami kit grows massively 

Lionel Messi fans have been forced to wait longer to get their hands on an Inter Miami jersey with his name. The MLS side right now just have the 2XL size available on the club website with the player's name printed at the back.

The Argentine's move to the United States has attracted a lot of interest in the MLS. The transfer caught the eyeballs as expected as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner rejected Al Hilal and Barcelona to join them.

However, only a few lucky fans have been able to get their hands on the official jersey. Inter Miami have almost run out of jerseys with 'Lionel Messi 10' printed at the back, with just the 2XL size available right now.

The Miami kits are sold for a whopping $194.99 per shirt, but have been in high demand for the last one month. The demand grew a lot more after Messi scored on his debut against Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup game.

David Beckham on Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

David Beckham has revealed that Lionel Messi's unveiling at Inter Miami was viewed 3.5 billion times. He claimed that the Argentine managed to get attention just for his presentation and told ESPN:

"We have the greatest player in history in our city and in our club, that attracted a lot of attention around the world, something we always wanted. We had 3.5 billion viewers during Leo's presentation, it was something very big."

Beckham added that it was one of the best moves in American sports history and said:

"This will be up there with the biggest moves in American sporting history. And we're talking about the biggest sporting market in the world. Bringing Leo Messi to Inter Miami, to MLS, the year after he wins the World Cup, to a team that is three years old… it's a hell of an achievement."

He added:

"I never thought I would have the same feeling as an owner as I had when I was a player. When I got the phone call, I had the feeling I had when I walked out at Old Trafford or Wembley. I was like, 'We've just beaten all competition to sign the greatest player to ever play our game'."

Lionel Messi next face Orlando City in the Leagues Cup Round of 32. The two MLS sides clash on Wednesday night as the countdown to regular season restart continues.