Fans in awe after footage of Sadio Mane cleaning toilets at local mosque goes viral

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.24K // 05 Sep 2018, 12:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Leicester City v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who scored for the Merseyside team in their game against Leicester City, was caught on video cleaning the toilet of his mosque on Monday.

It is a strange prospect to think that a Premier League superstar is cleaning toilets and this is exactly why the video has gone viral within hours of its upload.

Whether the incident in the video took place before or after Mane bagged a league goal in the game against Leicester is, however, unknown.

The Foxes succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's side came into the game as favourites to win and even proved this as the Merseyside team had a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the first half saw Liverpool moving towards a predictable win. Mane opened the bank early with a goal at the eighth minute while Firmino added a second at the end of the first half.

However, the visitors' goalkeeper Alisson made a blunder to allow Leicester's Rachid Ghezzal to reduce the deficit as he was set up for a simple finish by Demarai Gray.

The Foxes fought hard against an unconvincing Liverpool but the Reds eventually got away with a win.

In the viral video, the Senegalese footballer was caught filling buckets with water in the mosque toilet as a young boy helped him.

The video has been pegged as evidence of the humility of the Liverpool striker and has resulted in fans showing their appreciation the one way they can - social media:

Sadio Mane has to be one of the most humble football players in the Premier League!



Here is cleaning the toilets of his mosque just hours after scoring against Leicester 😊👏 pic.twitter.com/kUSTgi5SgD — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 4, 2018

Just watched a video where Sadio Mané was helping to clean toilets in a local Mosque despite who he is.

A brilliant thing to see that wont be covered by the media because it isn't scandalous or a Fortnite dance. — Papito (@Jem_Mills) September 4, 2018

This is the definition of humbleness. Liverpool FC footballer Sadio Mane who earns more in a week than most people do in a year, yet he's voluntarily cleaning the toilets at his local Mosque. pic.twitter.com/IWXBeZwMTs — muslim daily (@BirdsOfJannah) September 2, 2018

Salute to Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Senegal, who was found cleaning toilets of his mosque during his off day.



A soccer superstar whose humility is as impressive as his talents. pic.twitter.com/Aue6qEQON8 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) September 4, 2018

Sadio Mane , A man on over 100k a week , helps clean toilets at his local masjid. Ask yourself , would you do the same ????? So before you start thinking your too big to clean a toilet , WATCH this video #respect #SadioMane@LFC pic.twitter.com/X8wGNj9a4L — ＹＡＺＺ (@Yazz_Official) September 3, 2018

#LiverpoolFC footballer #SadioMane cleaning the mosque toilets and wudhu (abolution) area.#Humility

Mane makes $115,000 a week, but his down-to-earth character and continued devotion to his faith won plaudits on social media, with many lauding the “#humble” Premier League star. pic.twitter.com/dM4kZUbWhG — Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) September 3, 2018

Sadio Mané- On Saturday at noon beats Leicester away, scores the opener and secures 4/4 games won in the league before heading into international break. Sunday; helps out cleaning the toilets in his mosque. This man is as humble and kind as it goes. Different breed of footballer — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 2, 2018

A hard worker on the pitch and a selfless man off it https://t.co/ji5TVKYTRH — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) September 2, 2018

I am touched by the humility of Liverpool and Senegal star Sadio Mane who has been cleaning the toilets and the ablution areas of his local mosque in Liverpool pic.twitter.com/g2mD6wzNbK — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) September 3, 2018

🕋 After scoring, winning player of the month and helping Liverpool beat Leicester, Sadio Mane spent his night cleaning his local mosque's toilets... — Muthui Mkenya 🇰🇪#PunguzaBeiYaMafuta ⛽ (@MuthuiMkenya) September 3, 2018

Liverpool FC footballer Sadio Mane who earns £90,000 per week, cleaning the masjid toilets and wudhu area in Liverpool. Masha’Allah if it is him this is what we need role models like this to show life is not all about money youngsters follow his foot step #muslim #love #islam pic.twitter.com/XV3C3u1pk4 — naveed sadiq (@beardedbroz) September 3, 2018

Liverpool currently sits atop the Premier League table after having won their opening four games for the first time since 1990-91 under Kenny Dalglish.

Klopp's men will return for more Premier League action after the international break when they face Tottenham Hotspur.