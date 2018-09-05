Fans in awe after footage of Sadio Mane cleaning toilets at local mosque goes viral
Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, who scored for the Merseyside team in their game against Leicester City, was caught on video cleaning the toilet of his mosque on Monday.
It is a strange prospect to think that a Premier League superstar is cleaning toilets and this is exactly why the video has gone viral within hours of its upload.
Whether the incident in the video took place before or after Mane bagged a league goal in the game against Leicester is, however, unknown.
The Foxes succumbed to a 2-1 defeat in the hands of Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side came into the game as favourites to win and even proved this as the Merseyside team had a 2-0 lead at the interval.
Goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the first half saw Liverpool moving towards a predictable win. Mane opened the bank early with a goal at the eighth minute while Firmino added a second at the end of the first half.
However, the visitors' goalkeeper Alisson made a blunder to allow Leicester's Rachid Ghezzal to reduce the deficit as he was set up for a simple finish by Demarai Gray.
The Foxes fought hard against an unconvincing Liverpool but the Reds eventually got away with a win.
In the viral video, the Senegalese footballer was caught filling buckets with water in the mosque toilet as a young boy helped him.
The video has been pegged as evidence of the humility of the Liverpool striker and has resulted in fans showing their appreciation the one way they can - social media:
Liverpool currently sits atop the Premier League table after having won their opening four games for the first time since 1990-91 under Kenny Dalglish.
Klopp's men will return for more Premier League action after the international break when they face Tottenham Hotspur.