Fans in Pasighat turn Hero Senior Women’s NFC into a ‘festival’

PASIGHAT: The Hero Senior Women’s National Football Championships has witnessed fans braving adverse weather conditions and thronging to the venues to watch their favourite women footballers in action.

“It’s like a festival out here in Pasighat,” Mr. Kipa Ajay, Hony. Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association stated. “Even in the morning matches people have poured in to cheer for the teams,” he informed. “It’s been an experience to host the tournament, and I need to thank the AIFF for granting it to us. We stay open to hosting more in the future,” he maintained.

Indian National Team Head Coach Maymol Rocky who was in Pasighat as a scout felt it was a “great decision” to host the Hero Senior Women’s NFC in Pasighat.

“It enabled passionate football lovers to witness the best women footballers in action. And for the players it was an added bonus to play in front of enthusiast supporters," Maymol explained.

Shri Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, India and Shri Prema Khandu, Chief Minister, Arunachal Pradesh had also come to Pasighat to cheer for the girls on the opening day of the tournament.

“The fans are the best part of Arunachal Pradesh. Lots of football supporters flock into the stadium for every match. The average attendance is quite high,” Maymol quipped.

Arjuna awardee Bembem Devi who is the team manager of the Manipur team is overwhelmed by the support her team is getting every day.

"It's like our home away from home. Supporters' constant cheering from the stands motivates the girls. The energy is infectious. They are always cheering good football. At times, I feel the adrenaline rush within myself also," Bembem smiled.

Maymol even went on to draw a comparison from her playing days when in-stadia attendance was comparatively less.

“During my playing days I had never seen such an enthusiastic crowd. Even in the recent past, it was something missing but we can notice this change which is very welcoming. Women’s football in India is changing.”