Fans on Twitter react as France defeat Germany

Griezmann scored a brace for France.

Germany lost their match against World Champions France in the UEFA Nations League 2018-2019. They lost the match to the current World Cup Winners by a margin of 2-1.

It has been a woeful year for Germany's national team as the 2014 World Cup winners lost 6 matches this year. This is the first time they lost 6 matches in a calendar year.

Germany Starting XI:

M. Neuer, M. Hummels, N. Süle, M. Ginter, N. Schulz, T. Kroos, J. Kimmich, T. Kehrer, L. Sané, T. Werner, S. Gnabry

France Starting XI:

H. Lloris, B. Pavard, R. Varane, P. Kimpembe, L. Hernández, N. Kanté, P. Pogba, K. Mbappé, A. Griezmann, B. Matuidi, O. Giroud

Both the teams have played with a well balanced starting XI. They made a defensive start to the game.

It was only 13 minutes on the clock when Kimpembe of France conceded a penalty. Toni Kroos took that penalty and made no mistake in converting it into a goal.

Matthias Ginter of Germany received the only yellow card of the game in the 29th minute. France tried their best to level the score in the first half of the game, but Germany blocked all of their attempts.

In the second half of the match, France started playing aggressively and they got the benefit of that. Antoine Griezmann scored a goal for them in the 62nd minute of the game. France continued playing an attacking game after that.

With just 10 minutes remaining, Germany made a horrible mistake. Mats Hummels conceded a penalty after committing a foul on Blaise Matuidi in the penalty area. Antoine Griezmann took the penalty. Griezmann scored the penalty and France took the lead. At the end of the match, the score remained 2-1 in France's favour.

Now, France will play Netherland in order to qualify for the semifinals. Germany, on the other hand, will play Netherland to avoid relegation.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this epic match:-

26 - With 26 goals, Antoine Griezmann is now the 10th top goalscorer in the history of the French national team (as much as Sylvain Wiltord). Club. pic.twitter.com/sDYo5VPFzx — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) October 16, 2018

3 - ⚡️ Antoine Griezmann has scored France last 3 goals in competitive games against Germany. Kaiser. pic.twitter.com/nByKYDQIHh — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) October 16, 2018

GERMANY HAS FINALLY SCORED A GOAL #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/lzT1MzYBZP — Bayern Central (@bayerncentral) October 16, 2018

Ozil sleeping comfortably tonight knowing he won't be blamed for German's loss to the France #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/t8U4dpio44 — Abdirisan Göõñër (@Abdirisan08) October 16, 2018

Antoine Griezmann’s brace tonight makes him the 🔟th highest goalscorer in France's history 🇫🇷🤙 pic.twitter.com/JCzzaGR0H7 — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 16, 2018

Antoine Griezmann's last 12 games for France:



⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal

🅰️ Assist

🅰️ Assist

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal

⚽️ Goal pic.twitter.com/pA5HItdp61 — bet365 (@bet365) October 16, 2018

When your international team is losing every match and struggling to even score from open play and you know u can’t be used as the scapegoat #FRAGER pic.twitter.com/keaqyHygOg — Imran (@KhanUR1983) October 16, 2018