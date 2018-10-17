×
Fans on Twitter react as France defeat Germany

Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
187   //    17 Oct 2018, 08:21 IST

Griezmann scored a brace for France.
Griezmann scored a brace for France.

Germany lost their match against World Champions France in the UEFA Nations League 2018-2019. They lost the match to the current World Cup Winners by a margin of 2-1.

It has been a woeful year for Germany's national team as the 2014 World Cup winners lost 6 matches this year. This is the first time they lost 6 matches in a calendar year.

Germany Starting XI:

M. Neuer, M. Hummels, N. Süle, M. Ginter, N. Schulz, T. Kroos, J. Kimmich, T. Kehrer, L. Sané, T. Werner, S. Gnabry

France Starting XI:

H. Lloris, B. Pavard, R. Varane, P. Kimpembe, L. Hernández, N. Kanté, P. Pogba, K. Mbappé, A. Griezmann, B. Matuidi, O. Giroud

Both the teams have played with a well balanced starting XI. They made a defensive start to the game.

It was only 13 minutes on the clock when Kimpembe of France conceded a penalty. Toni Kroos took that penalty and made no mistake in converting it into a goal.

Matthias Ginter of Germany received the only yellow card of the game in the 29th minute. France tried their best to level the score in the first half of the game, but Germany blocked all of their attempts.

In the second half of the match, France started playing aggressively and they got the benefit of that. Antoine Griezmann scored a goal for them in the 62nd minute of the game. France continued playing an attacking game after that.

With just 10 minutes remaining, Germany made a horrible mistake. Mats Hummels conceded a penalty after committing a foul on Blaise Matuidi in the penalty area. Antoine Griezmann took the penalty. Griezmann scored the penalty and France took the lead. At the end of the match, the score remained 2-1 in France's favour.

Now, France will play Netherland in order to qualify for the semifinals. Germany, on the other hand, will play Netherland to avoid relegation.

Here is how Twitter reacted to this epic match:-

Akash Kumar
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
