Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford

Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League

Manchester United somehow managed to beat West Ham United with a 2-1 scoreline on their late Saturday fixture at Old Trafford.

At the start of the match, United were hoping for all three points as those 3 points could help United to qualify for next year's Champions League.

Manchester United made five changes in their starting lineup for the tie with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, being replaced by Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo in their respective positions.

Brazilian Fred and Frenchman Paul Pogba started the game in the holding midfield position. Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all returned to Man United's line up.

The match started with Felipe Anderson's goal adjudged offside by the officials.

The Hammers" midfielder, Robert Snodgrass fouled Juan Mata inside the penalty box as the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty. Paul Pogba broke the deadlock scoring from a sweetly-taken penalty.

United getting their 14th penalty of the season from a dive but tells us that we’re the lucky ones claiming penalties and last minute goals. 😂😂🙄 — Jurgen (@JurgenPressed) April 13, 2019

The current decisions that are wrong:



1) West Ham goal - incorrectly ruled offside

2) Man Utd penalty - no contact from Snodgrass on Mata

3) High foot by Pogba - no yellow card for dangerous play



To be continued... #MUNWHU — Sam Royden (@SamRoyden) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba in the Premier League this season:



Goals - 12

Assists - 9



Quality. #mufc pic.twitter.com/SGxJa6lCYc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba with his 12th goal in the PL this season?

pic.twitter.com/vhCyQC38rS — ManUtdMindset (@ManUtdMindset) April 13, 2019

Headline Tomorrow:



BREAKING NEWS: Solskjær & Pogba fell out because Ole told him not to do stupid run-ups for penalties. [The Sun] — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) April 13, 2019

Paul Pogba’s most productive seasons to date:



21 direct goal involvements in 18/19

20 direct goal involvements in 15/16



Scoring and assisting at a better rate than ever before. 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/9WXfcvKBk2 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) April 13, 2019

Both teams were playing their normal game as West Ham made a few chances inside of United's penalty box. Manchester United could have extended their scoreline, but United forwards failed to excecute. It was 1-0 to Manchester United at half time.

Lukaku holding Lingard back from Ogbonna #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/2f5hWQqwBq — West Ham Rambles (@WestHamRambles) April 13, 2019

West Ham started the second half on a high note. Pogba failed to control the ball at the heart of the midfield as West Ham scored the equalising goal at the 49th minute of the match. It was Manuel Lanzini, who served a brilliant cross to unmarked Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian made no mistake and scored the opening goal for the Hammers.

As West Ham started to dominate United's midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Marcus Rashford as a replacement of Juan Mata.

United then started to get back into the game as United's no.10 created a few tremendous chances. There was no proper central defensive midfielder in United's half and that's why United's creativity was missing from the midfield. Fred again showcased an awful performance in red colour.

De Gea made a superb save at the 78th minute of the match following a powerful header from Hammers' forward, Michail Antonio.

In the next moment, West Ham conceded a penalty following a dreadful foul on Anthony Martial. Again, Pogba named his second goal of the night after scoring from his second penalty. The match ended with a 2-1 scoreline to United as Ole's men somehow managed to snatch a home victory.

Every penalty Pogba scores I love him more 🤣 pens never used to count when Lampard used to take em or when Kane bagged nothing but pens in the WC! Pogba got more pens than WHSmith & I’m here for it 😍 #MUNWHU — Rants (@rantsnbants) April 13, 2019

Steve McManaman awarding Pogba MOTM. These pundits are clueless, he’s scored 2 penalties that’s it. Rest of the game he has been plotted up inside Rice’s back pocket 😂😂😂 #MUNWHU — ⚒ COYIrons.com ⚒ (@COYIrons_com) April 13, 2019

An onside goal ruled out for West Ham and then United convert a penalty that should never have been given 🙈



Harsh for the Hammers! #MUNWHU pic.twitter.com/ymIgutbMv3 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) April 13, 2019

De Gea with a super save, Pogba with a goal. That was a good minute of football. #MUNWHU — Sam Homewood (@SamHomewood) April 13, 2019

Full time, 2-1 Man Utd. By far and away #WHUFC had their best away 90mins of 2019, certainly didn't deserve to lose. Two Antonio misses proved costly but some dodgy decisions went against them as well. #MUNWHU — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) April 13, 2019

