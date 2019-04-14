Fans question referee as Man United somehow beat West Ham United 2-1 at Old Trafford
Manchester United somehow managed to beat West Ham United with a 2-1 scoreline on their late Saturday fixture at Old Trafford.
At the start of the match, United were hoping for all three points as those 3 points could help United to qualify for next year's Champions League.
Manchester United made five changes in their starting lineup for the tie with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw, being replaced by Diogo Dalot and Marcos Rojo in their respective positions.
Brazilian Fred and Frenchman Paul Pogba started the game in the holding midfield position. Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Anthony Martial all returned to Man United's line up.
The match started with Felipe Anderson's goal adjudged offside by the officials.
The Hammers" midfielder, Robert Snodgrass fouled Juan Mata inside the penalty box as the referee pointed to the spot for a penalty. Paul Pogba broke the deadlock scoring from a sweetly-taken penalty.
Both teams were playing their normal game as West Ham made a few chances inside of United's penalty box. Manchester United could have extended their scoreline, but United forwards failed to excecute. It was 1-0 to Manchester United at half time.
West Ham started the second half on a high note. Pogba failed to control the ball at the heart of the midfield as West Ham scored the equalising goal at the 49th minute of the match. It was Manuel Lanzini, who served a brilliant cross to unmarked Felipe Anderson. The Brazilian made no mistake and scored the opening goal for the Hammers.
As West Ham started to dominate United's midfield, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Marcus Rashford as a replacement of Juan Mata.
United then started to get back into the game as United's no.10 created a few tremendous chances. There was no proper central defensive midfielder in United's half and that's why United's creativity was missing from the midfield. Fred again showcased an awful performance in red colour.
De Gea made a superb save at the 78th minute of the match following a powerful header from Hammers' forward, Michail Antonio.
In the next moment, West Ham conceded a penalty following a dreadful foul on Anthony Martial. Again, Pogba named his second goal of the night after scoring from his second penalty. The match ended with a 2-1 scoreline to United as Ole's men somehow managed to snatch a home victory.