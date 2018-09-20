Fans react as Anthony Martial scores for United after Mourinho starts him in Champions League game
The second batch of the 2018/19 Champions League games proved to be as thrilling as the first with Ronaldo's league debut for Juventus and Renato Sanches' heroics.
For Manchester United fans, the highlight of the day was Jose Mourinho handing Anthony Martial a start in their Champions League game against Young Boys and the Frenchman's consequent goal thereafter.
Rumours surrounding Anthony Martial's departure was rife in the summer as the former Monaco man's inconsistent form led Mourinho to think he was not good enough to start United's games.
The Portuguese manager then made clear that he wanted a new winger, but nothing materialized.
After his start in United's loss to Brighton and his substitute appearance in their game against Watford, the 22-year-old forward has once again been given a start by the manager.
Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over Young Boys.
United captain Pogba was phenomenal for the Manchester side, opening the bank in the 35th minute when he shot into the top corner of the goal to give his club the lead.
Within ten minutes, the World Cup winner scored his second goal with a 44th-minute penalty. Referee Deniz Aytekin gave the penalty after Luke Shaw's cross struck Kevin Mbabu's arm.
Martial then proved his worth to his manager when he scored a clinical finish to cap United's victory against their opponents.
Fans were impressed by the forward and showed their appreciation by serenading him with his own song as he applauded them for their support.
Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mourinho said, "Job done. Not phenomenal but good enough. They were intense, compact and had self esteem. Then after the first goal, the game was under control. We tried to score the goals that gave us the stability for the second half."
"It is important for us to win because probably every team is going to get six points against Young Boys. Now we have two important matches against Valencia and Juventus. They are very good opponents."
Twitter has since reacted to Martial's performance: