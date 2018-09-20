Fans react as Anthony Martial scores for United after Mourinho starts him in Champions League game

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.95K // 20 Sep 2018, 11:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

BSC Young Boys v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

The second batch of the 2018/19 Champions League games proved to be as thrilling as the first with Ronaldo's league debut for Juventus and Renato Sanches' heroics.

For Manchester United fans, the highlight of the day was Jose Mourinho handing Anthony Martial a start in their Champions League game against Young Boys and the Frenchman's consequent goal thereafter.

Rumours surrounding Anthony Martial's departure was rife in the summer as the former Monaco man's inconsistent form led Mourinho to think he was not good enough to start United's games.

The Portuguese manager then made clear that he wanted a new winger, but nothing materialized.

After his start in United's loss to Brighton and his substitute appearance in their game against Watford, the 22-year-old forward has once again been given a start by the manager.

Goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial helped the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over Young Boys.

United captain Pogba was phenomenal for the Manchester side, opening the bank in the 35th minute when he shot into the top corner of the goal to give his club the lead.

Within ten minutes, the World Cup winner scored his second goal with a 44th-minute penalty. Referee Deniz Aytekin gave the penalty after Luke Shaw's cross struck Kevin Mbabu's arm.

Martial then proved his worth to his manager when he scored a clinical finish to cap United's victory against their opponents.

Fans were impressed by the forward and showed their appreciation by serenading him with his own song as he applauded them for their support.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, Mourinho said, "Job done. Not phenomenal but good enough. They were intense, compact and had self esteem. Then after the first goal, the game was under control. We tried to score the goals that gave us the stability for the second half."

"It is important for us to win because probably every team is going to get six points against Young Boys. Now we have two important matches against Valencia and Juventus. They are very good opponents."

Twitter has since reacted to Martial's performance:

Every Man Utd fan to Jose Mourinho when Anthony Martial scores: pic.twitter.com/jJdFGMLpgK — Goal (@goal) September 19, 2018

Anthony Martial deserved that goal. What a counter attack that was from Manchester United. Martial has been so positive and effervescent. First goal since January, will do him the world of good. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 19, 2018

Martial FC is back 😭😭😭😭 — Nikola Tesla (@DouchBag_T) September 20, 2018

A very comfortable 3-0 win for Manchester United. Great start from United in their opening Champions League game. Valencia next is a real test, but positive signs. Great to see Martial in glowing form. Shaw-Dalot have added so much already. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) September 19, 2018

I swear Anthony Martial last dribbled past someone about three years ago — Jack Lang (@jacklang) September 19, 2018

Come at me, all you anti-Martial people. Give him the game time and he’ll prove you all wrong. https://t.co/fProDYjJui — Andrew Southwick (@RedBeardedRed) September 20, 2018

That happens when u don't play much..give him a long run of games and u wil see the best @AnthonyMartial — Yohan Wales Jr (@mr_terrifick) September 19, 2018

no matter how dark it gets it always gets to shine again. Thank God Anthony Martial scores again 💪🏾✌🏾✊🏾. — Rutagira David (@rutagira_david) September 20, 2018

Classy — Dumisani Dexter (@dumie12) September 19, 2018

Anthony Martial was excellent tonight, he should be starting against Wolves come Saturday #mufc — Terry Flewers (@TerryFlewersTFT) September 19, 2018