Fans react as Bale claims Real Madrid is more of a team after Ronaldo left

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 3.86K // 18 Sep 2018, 10:00 IST

Real Madrid v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

Following Cristiano Ronaldo's move away from Real Madrid over the summer, the La Liga giants have been left wondering how they would cope without their star talisman, especially since there was no replacement brought in.

The 33-year-old Portuguese left Spain for Italian giants Juventus in a £99 million move after winning yet another Champions League trophy for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, however, believes that the Spanish giants can be even better in their quest for a 14th European title even with the loss of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Since Ronaldo's departure, Bale helped the Los Blancos side to an unbeaten start in the La Liga, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the club’s first four league appearances.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, "Obviously it's going to be a little different from having such a big player there."

"It's maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player."

“We can be even better again,” he added. “Another start and another challenge. We’re ready for it.”

Bale has started the new campaign on the bench despite scoring two vital goals against Liverpool as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the third consecutive year.

After coming off the bench, the Welsh man scored an incredible overhead kick that many believed deserved the UEFA Goal of the Season award.

The Welshman has admitted that he is upset about the fact that he started on the bench. Bale said, "Angry. Quite angry, to be honest. Obviously, I felt I deserved to start the game. I'd been scoring goals. So yeah, I suppose it was hard to put the anger aside."

Despite scoring the phenomenal goal in the Champions League final, it did not make it to the UEFA goal of the season poll. Instead, Ronaldo's goal against Juventus in the quarter final got the nod.

Fans have since reacted to Bale's comments on Twitter:

Lmao only comes out of Ronaldo’s shadow when Ronaldo leaves — Ahmed Alyasiri (@Ahmedalyasiri97) September 17, 2018

Ofcourse.. Cz full team now needs to work to gain the 50 goals loss we've suffered per season! He's right in a way.. @GarethBale11 @realmadrid @realmadriden @Cristiano @juventusfcen pic.twitter.com/pHqm4iQEb0 — Dr Avanish Malhotra (@avanishmalhotra) September 17, 2018

Gareth Bale absolutely despises Ronaldo — Ben Cameron (@bennyc83percent) September 17, 2018

He has the audacity to talk like that acting like Real Madrid wasn’t very dependent on Ronaldo especially in the UCL, we’ve been to 8 straight UCL semis, let’s see if we make the semis with the “team”, hopefully we do but Bale needs to pipe down. — Vaughn (@MadridMaestro13) September 17, 2018

Gareth Bale saying Real Madrid is more of a Team without Cristiano Ronaldo to me sounds more like... Oluwa oshey oo he has finally left us... 😂😂😂😂 — SuCcEsS.....🙏 (@EMEXBEST) September 17, 2018

Lot of talk for a player that would get injured flushing the toilet. — Juan Luis Calderon (@jlcalderon08) September 17, 2018

Wait till you start dropping points and confusion sets in then everyone will scamper! — Kachi Promise Onu (@1kachione) September 17, 2018

Bale lived in Ronaldo’s shadows,what else do you expect him to say !!! — Khalid (@khalidmovic) September 17, 2018

So bale is suggesting ronaldo won them 3 champions league trophies in a row 👀 — GameTime (@THISisSWAnation) September 17, 2018

I love bale man,Don’t give a shit about who he played for about 4+ years ago,Class player who got so overshadowed — Ð (@DeckoAFC1886) September 17, 2018