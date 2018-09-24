Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans react as David Moyes says Liverpool are not good enough to win Premier League

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.57K   //    24 Sep 2018, 12:27 IST

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League
West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite Liverpool's record-breaking start to the new campaign, former Everton boss David Moyes is of the opinion that Liverpool’s current side is simply not good enough to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Southampton on Saturday saw the Merseyside club winning their opening seven competitive matches of a season for the first time in the club’s history. The club now sits at the top of the Premier League table.

All three goals came in the first half of the game from Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah, who scored a drought-ending shot, reducing the Saints to a deserved defeat.

Former Manchester United manager boss Moyes, however, appears to not be convinced by Jurgen Klopp's side, reminding fans of Rafa Benitez’s super side a decade ago.

Benitez's Liverpool boasted of players like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso, putting up a challenge for the domestic title before eventually falling short.

Speaking to Goals on Sunday, when asked if he thinks the current Liverpool side can win the league, Moyes said, “No, I don’t think so."

“I think they’ve got a really good team, but you look back at teams over the years at Liverpool and they had great teams, when it was Alonso, Mascherano, Gerrard and Torres up front.

“This is a good Liverpool team as well – I don’t know if it’s quite as good as that team at that time. They’re playing a good style, with forward players who are exceptional, and because of that I think they’re a real threat.”

"When you play as well as he did and create goals, you're hoping to boost their confidence.

"But I think Liverpool have got a big programme coming up, I'm sure Shaqiri will play a big part in it, and maybe the manager was thinking a bit further afield than this game."

Fans have since reacted to his comments on Twitter:


