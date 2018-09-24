Fans react as David Moyes says Liverpool are not good enough to win Premier League

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.57K // 24 Sep 2018, 12:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Despite Liverpool's record-breaking start to the new campaign, former Everton boss David Moyes is of the opinion that Liverpool’s current side is simply not good enough to win the Premier League title.

Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Southampton on Saturday saw the Merseyside club winning their opening seven competitive matches of a season for the first time in the club’s history. The club now sits at the top of the Premier League table.

All three goals came in the first half of the game from Xherdan Shaqiri, Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah, who scored a drought-ending shot, reducing the Saints to a deserved defeat.

Former Manchester United manager boss Moyes, however, appears to not be convinced by Jurgen Klopp's side, reminding fans of Rafa Benitez’s super side a decade ago.

Benitez's Liverpool boasted of players like Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, Javier Mascherano and Xabi Alonso, putting up a challenge for the domestic title before eventually falling short.

Speaking to Goals on Sunday, when asked if he thinks the current Liverpool side can win the league, Moyes said, “No, I don’t think so."

“I think they’ve got a really good team, but you look back at teams over the years at Liverpool and they had great teams, when it was Alonso, Mascherano, Gerrard and Torres up front.

“This is a good Liverpool team as well – I don’t know if it’s quite as good as that team at that time. They’re playing a good style, with forward players who are exceptional, and because of that I think they’re a real threat.”

"When you play as well as he did and create goals, you're hoping to boost their confidence.

"But I think Liverpool have got a big programme coming up, I'm sure Shaqiri will play a big part in it, and maybe the manager was thinking a bit further afield than this game."

Fans have since reacted to his comments on Twitter:

Do I agree with the opinion of a manager who’s never won a single trophy with Everton? Nah.... — Robin McNamara (@robbiemac72) September 23, 2018

Oh well if David Moyes, winner of the 2013 Community Shield says so.....it must be true. — Steve Ward (@wardyvilla) September 23, 2018

They might have had better individuals, but this TEAM look the real deal. — Sean (@seanmcmanus24) September 23, 2018

Im a united fan. If moyes says something, the opposite happens. The clueless one. He should recant that n say liverpool will win everything. — Ric C (@ecw007) September 24, 2018

That’s because it’s a better squad now. Not having Ngog as a backup striker or jay spearing as your backup CM. — Lauren ♒️ (@_laurendoherty_) September 23, 2018

That team was the great underachiever up against a boss United team sadly.

Too many mistakes from too many inside the club



09 hurt me more than 13/14. 2 losses all season and too many draws — Knowing LFC (@KnowingLfc) September 23, 2018

Better individuals in 2008. Better collective this time around. — LUFC Dean (@TheRealDC1) September 23, 2018

David Moyes also thought his Everton side were a striker away from challenging for the league 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Scott Thornton (@SAThornton30) September 23, 2018

not being as good as 2008 group doesnt mean they wont win #PremierLeague . #david #moyes's attempt at logic was idiotic. and for the record, 2018 group is better. and finally, anything that man says about football is automatically wrong. — aa ron (@pibaron) September 23, 2018

under Rafa we had a great team but badly lacked depth at times — Peter Clark (@PCCPeterC10) September 23, 2018