Fans take to Twitter as England defeats Spain
Spain has lost an opportunity to qualify for the next round of UEFA Nations League as they lost their match against England. They lost their match to England by a margin of 3-2.
This defeat is Spain's first loss in the last four matches. It also represents the first loss that coach Luis Enrique has suffered since taking charge of La Roja after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Spain's Starting XI:-
David de Gea, Marcos Alonso, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Jonny Castro, Saúl, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcântara, Marco Asensio, Rodrigo, Iago Aspas.
England's Starting XI:-
J. Pickford, B. Chilwell, H. Maguire, J. Gomez, K. Trippier, H. Winks, E. Dier, R. Barkley, R. Sterling, M. Rashford, H. Kane
Spain started the match with a convincing starting XI. England team was looking young as compared to Spain's team. Both the team made a defensive start of the game.
It was Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring in the 16th minute to put an end to his three-year goal drought for the national team. Just after the 13 minutes of the Sterling goal Marcus Rashford doubled the lead with a goal.
With just 7 minutes remaining for the halftime, Sterling scored another goal to triple England's lead. Spain had no answer to England's attacking trio of Rashford, Sterling and Harry Kane. At the end of the halftime, the scored remained 3-0 in England's favour.
After the halftime, Spain tried to get back into the game but all their attempt were blocked by England strong defence. Spain scored their first goal in the 58th minute of the game. It was Alcacer who scored the goal.
Spain second goal comes in the injury time when Sergio Ramos scored a goal in 97th minute of the game. At the end of full time, the scored remained 3-2 in England's favour.
With this win, England registered their first win in Spain since 1987. This was Spain's first loss in a competitive game at home in 15 years.
Here is how Twitter reacted to an unexcepted outcome:-