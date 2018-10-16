Fans take to Twitter as England defeats Spain

They deserved this win.

Spain has lost an opportunity to qualify for the next round of UEFA Nations League as they lost their match against England. They lost their match to England by a margin of 3-2.

This defeat is Spain's first loss in the last four matches. It also represents the first loss that coach Luis Enrique has suffered since taking charge of La Roja after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Spain's Starting XI:-

David de Gea, Marcos Alonso, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Jonny Castro, Saúl, Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcântara, Marco Asensio, Rodrigo, Iago Aspas.

England's Starting XI:-

J. Pickford, B. Chilwell, H. Maguire, J. Gomez, K. Trippier, H. Winks, E. Dier, R. Barkley, R. Sterling, M. Rashford, H. Kane

Spain started the match with a convincing starting XI. England team was looking young as compared to Spain's team. Both the team made a defensive start of the game.

It was Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring in the 16th minute to put an end to his three-year goal drought for the national team. Just after the 13 minutes of the Sterling goal Marcus Rashford doubled the lead with a goal.

With just 7 minutes remaining for the halftime, Sterling scored another goal to triple England's lead. Spain had no answer to England's attacking trio of Rashford, Sterling and Harry Kane. At the end of the halftime, the scored remained 3-0 in England's favour.

After the halftime, Spain tried to get back into the game but all their attempt were blocked by England strong defence. Spain scored their first goal in the 58th minute of the game. It was Alcacer who scored the goal.

Spain second goal comes in the injury time when Sergio Ramos scored a goal in 97th minute of the game. At the end of full time, the scored remained 3-2 in England's favour.

With this win, England registered their first win in Spain since 1987. This was Spain's first loss in a competitive game at home in 15 years.

Here is how Twitter reacted to an unexcepted outcome:-

3 - Spain have conceded three goals in a competitive home game for the first time ever. Confusion. pic.twitter.com/CnoWN9AvoL — OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 15, 2018

1102 - Raheem Sterling has scored his first goal for @England since October 2015 vs Estonia - 1102 days ago. Relief. #ESPENG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 15, 2018

Spain's first home defeat since 2003 and at the hands of an incredibly young England team:



Pickford 24

Trippier 28

Gomez 21

Maguire 25

Chilwell 21

Barkley 24

Dier 24

Winks 22

Sterling 23

Rashford 20

Kane 25



Average age of 23.4. Trippier the only player over 25.#ESPENG #SPAENG — Chris Miller (@WindyCOYS) October 15, 2018

Never forget the night Southgate beat Spain in their own backyard with kids #ESPENG #SPAENG pic.twitter.com/UY0BezYCeb — Callum (@CallumBergin) October 15, 2018

When you write for the Daily Mail and realise @sterling7 is on a hattrick #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/NsUaxcRy0r — Mark (@TheBoySeggy) October 15, 2018

Watching England 0-3 up at half time vs Spain #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/rys0nuGFF9 — Ryan #Mcfc (@ryanl2801) October 15, 2018

Spain midfield watching the chaos at the back...#ESPENG pic.twitter.com/FH3pULjUEK — Mabushi Mawela (@Mr_Mawela) October 15, 2018

🤣 When you see Ramos complaining about a heavy challenge. #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/XOLEcwd3MP — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) October 15, 2018

Jordan Pickford getting dispossessed after trying a Cruyff turn 😳



📲⚽️https://t.co/1WikyukHgC #ESPENG pic.twitter.com/iz9dVgWEOe — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 15, 2018