Fans react as former Chelsea man Jason Cundy claims Mesut Ozil is the reason Arsenal have done 'nothing'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.78K // 22 Sep 2018, 14:35 IST

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has had a difficult year as the summer saw him leaving the German international team owing to the racism he endured from the German Football Association (DFB) and the German media.

The Turkish-German midfielder faced a lot of criticism for a photo he took with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May when he met the President with fellow Turkish-German teammate İlkay Gündoğan.

While known as one of the most prominent playmakers in football, Ozil's lackadaisical attitude in certain games has overshadowed his abilities.

Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has now slammed the German for his attitude in certain games claiming that the playmaker has been holding back the Gunners since his arrival in 2013.

Cundy said, "I’ve never said at any point that Ozil is a bad player; we know he’s a good player,” Cundy explained."

"Technically he’s very gifted; he can (when given time and space) hurt you. The problem I have is his lack of desire and his lack of heart."

“And those two things, I don’t care how much talent you’ve got unless you have both of those you’re never going to get to the very top.

"People tell me he’s won the World Cup, that he’s the German Player of the Year three, four or five times. But I tell you for nothing; one of the reasons Arsenal have done nothing since he’s been there is because of him."

Cundy then emphasized that he would not want Ozil at Stamford Bridge, saying, "I wouldn’t want him anywhere near Stamford Bridge. He is a player that is allowed to get away with not giving, at times, 100%."

"People tell me Jose Mourinho says he is the best No.10 he has ever worked with – Jose sold him. He would never ever do anything in a Jose team, I don’t care what people say."

"You bring him back to the Premier League; Jose wouldn’t have anything to do with him. Why? Because he doesn’t track back, because he doesn’t work hard enough."

"And I think when you see the highest paid players at your club that do not do the dirty part of the game; I think that sends a message right through the rest of the team."

"Arsene Wenger allowed him to be lazy, allowed him to get away with."

Fans have since reacted to the comments on Twitter:

Jason Cundy slagging off Mesut Ozil’s abilities has to be the ultimate kettle calling the pot black. Cundy was utter tosh😂😂😂 — Phil🙏🙏🙏 ☮️ (@GoonerReverend) September 21, 2018

I been hearing that Jason cundy been slating Mesut Ozil, what that idiot ever won in his football career, as well as being a spud and chav player,😂😂 he should keep his mouth shut, Ozil won more than him in his time as a gooner player — John Ashley raftery (@G00NERJOKER) September 22, 2018

I honestly believe the way they focus on ozil and the way ozil is treated by media and pundits is a form of bullying.. I think it's fine to critique players but when you single them out all the time for no reason ..I hope mesut has a strong mental state — michelle (@NyaJab82) September 22, 2018

Fuckn hilarious u two debate football!!! 😂 I mean Jason Cundy criticizing mesut ozil...

Who has won 3 FA cups since being in the PL and with a poor team!! Great liverpool&spurs sides in last few seasons av won?? Loser cup- very disrespectful!Jose loved it🤔 — goonergeez (@GeezDean) September 21, 2018

If you google @jasoncundy05 it clearly states “Jason Cundy won no major honours during his career”. And he has the brass neck to criticise @MesutOzil1088 who to name just one, has won the World Cup. What. A. Twat #GoonerFamily #AFC #COYG — Tracey Kaye (@TraceyKaye1) September 21, 2018

So if ozil was playing top form week in week out we would win the league, bullshit! The reason we haven't won things lies with the full squad and manager not 1 individual. Aye he's frustrating at times but so is the full team half the time he can only work with wat he's got. — Chris Glenn (@ChrisG1989afc) September 22, 2018

Everything Jason Cundy said is wrong.

Ozil is not lazy at all, in fact he covers a lot more distance than most people think. — Gooner-Gunner.(CRS) (@CRSaltmarsh) September 21, 2018

Listening to Jason Cundy calling Mesut Ozil shit is like listening to Neil Buchanon saying da Vinci is a shit artist — Chopsy McSauceface (@sporkypaste) September 21, 2018

Ozil sits back looks at his 350 thou pay cheque smiles and wonders where jason cundy keeps his world cup winners medal — Ar53n4l (@RickyB1662) September 21, 2018

I’m not Ozil’s biggest fan but you 2 are talking crap — Gilbert Graham (@62Gilbert) September 22, 2018