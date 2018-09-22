Fans react as former Chelsea man Jason Cundy claims Mesut Ozil is the reason Arsenal have done 'nothing'
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has had a difficult year as the summer saw him leaving the German international team owing to the racism he endured from the German Football Association (DFB) and the German media.
The Turkish-German midfielder faced a lot of criticism for a photo he took with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May when he met the President with fellow Turkish-German teammate İlkay Gündoğan.
While known as one of the most prominent playmakers in football, Ozil's lackadaisical attitude in certain games has overshadowed his abilities.
Former Chelsea man Jason Cundy has now slammed the German for his attitude in certain games claiming that the playmaker has been holding back the Gunners since his arrival in 2013.
Cundy said, "I’ve never said at any point that Ozil is a bad player; we know he’s a good player,” Cundy explained."
"Technically he’s very gifted; he can (when given time and space) hurt you. The problem I have is his lack of desire and his lack of heart."
“And those two things, I don’t care how much talent you’ve got unless you have both of those you’re never going to get to the very top.
"People tell me he’s won the World Cup, that he’s the German Player of the Year three, four or five times. But I tell you for nothing; one of the reasons Arsenal have done nothing since he’s been there is because of him."
Cundy then emphasized that he would not want Ozil at Stamford Bridge, saying, "I wouldn’t want him anywhere near Stamford Bridge. He is a player that is allowed to get away with not giving, at times, 100%."
"People tell me Jose Mourinho says he is the best No.10 he has ever worked with – Jose sold him. He would never ever do anything in a Jose team, I don’t care what people say."
"You bring him back to the Premier League; Jose wouldn’t have anything to do with him. Why? Because he doesn’t track back, because he doesn’t work hard enough."
"And I think when you see the highest paid players at your club that do not do the dirty part of the game; I think that sends a message right through the rest of the team."
"Arsene Wenger allowed him to be lazy, allowed him to get away with."
