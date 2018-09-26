Twitter reacts as Lampard’s Derby County knocks out Manchester United in Carabao Cup
Manchester United has been booted out of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Championship side Derby County.
The Old Trafford outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Frank Lampard’s side, but couldn’t get lucky during the ensuing penalty shootout, losing 7-8.
The build-up to the game was dominated by talk of a training ground bust-up between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese reportedly telling the midfielder that he will never captain the team again.
The 25-year-old was subsequently dropped from the team that faced the Championship side, with Ander Herrera taking his place in the starting XI.
However, once the game started, the Red Devils seized control and took an early lead through the returning Juan Mata.
The Spaniard got on the end of a sweet attacking move involving Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, before coolly slotting home.
Man United continued to push for a second goal, but it was the visitors who snatched the equaliser following the resumption of the second half – Harry Wilson the goal scorer.
Mourinho’s men then saw their night go from bad to worse after goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for handling the ball outside his penalty area following a howler.
Derby County then went 2-1 ahead in the 85th minute, but Marouane Fellaini was on hand to snatch a late equaliser for the Red Devils deep into added time.
The lottery of penalties, though, would still not favour United as the club bowed out of the Carabao Cup following a 7-6 shootout loss to Frank Lampard’s side.
Guess the culprit? Phil Jones’ miss ensured that Derby County booked a place in the next round of the competition at the expense of the Red Devils.
The world of Twitter has been ablaze as football fans across the globe get to pour out their thoughts on the latest low for United and Jose Mourinho.