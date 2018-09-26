Twitter reacts as Lampard’s Derby County knocks out Manchester United in Carabao Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Humor 203 // 26 Sep 2018, 03:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Frank Lampard's Derby County defeated Man United 7-8 in the Carabao Cup

Manchester United has been booted out of the Carabao Cup after losing on penalties to Championship side Derby County.

The Old Trafford outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Frank Lampard’s side, but couldn’t get lucky during the ensuing penalty shootout, losing 7-8.

The build-up to the game was dominated by talk of a training ground bust-up between Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese reportedly telling the midfielder that he will never captain the team again.

The 25-year-old was subsequently dropped from the team that faced the Championship side, with Ander Herrera taking his place in the starting XI.

However, once the game started, the Red Devils seized control and took an early lead through the returning Juan Mata.

The Spaniard got on the end of a sweet attacking move involving Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku, before coolly slotting home.

Man United continued to push for a second goal, but it was the visitors who snatched the equaliser following the resumption of the second half – Harry Wilson the goal scorer.

Mourinho’s men then saw their night go from bad to worse after goalkeeper Sergio Romero was sent off for handling the ball outside his penalty area following a howler.

Derby County then went 2-1 ahead in the 85th minute, but Marouane Fellaini was on hand to snatch a late equaliser for the Red Devils deep into added time.

The lottery of penalties, though, would still not favour United as the club bowed out of the Carabao Cup following a 7-6 shootout loss to Frank Lampard’s side.

Guess the culprit? Phil Jones’ miss ensured that Derby County booked a place in the next round of the competition at the expense of the Red Devils.

The world of Twitter has been ablaze as football fans across the globe get to pour out their thoughts on the latest low for United and Jose Mourinho.

Count your Derby

Name them one by one

See what the Lampard has done



😂😂😂 — Teson (@Mr__Bauer) September 25, 2018

An incredible night to be a Chelsea fan.



Frank Lampard, in his 1st season as a manager, beating Jose Mourinho & United in penalties.



Mason Mount, the don, looking like he belongs & then some. While Gareth Southgate was also there to watch him. Immense future. — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 25, 2018

He Came. He Saw. He Conquered.



Super Frankie Lampard. Legend. pic.twitter.com/HZaIJ2d7ho — Pys. (@CFCPys) September 25, 2018

Frank Lampard beats Manchester United. Again. — ChelsTransfer (@ChelsTransfer) September 25, 2018

If you’re telling me Frank Lampard can turn up at Old Trafford managing Derby and outclass Mourinho and you’re still defending him, I’m speechless. pic.twitter.com/7zPvwy7JJl — Your Guy (@IbkThePlug) September 25, 2018

Lampard to Mourinho after the game. pic.twitter.com/x15SrSUuP8 — Wᴏʟᴇ́ (@Kingwole) September 25, 2018

BREAKING: After his loss to Frank Lampard's Derby County, Jose Mourinho has decided to leave his Football managing days behind him and coach cricket in India instead 😂 pic.twitter.com/S4CTDUJwPp — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) September 25, 2018

Wherever the League Cup lies in United’s priorities, they should be beating Derby at home. Lampard’s side thoroughly deserving of the victory though. Confident, authoritative performance. Likes of Mount and Wilson confirming their huge promise. — Darren Lewis (@MirrorDarren) September 25, 2018

If you’re telling me Frank Lampard can turn up at Old Trafford managing Derby and outclass Mourinho and you’re still defending him, I’m speechless. — Jordan Clarke (@FourFourJordan) September 25, 2018

That feeling when you get one over on your old boss 😏



👔 Jose Mourinho 0-1 Frank Lampard pic.twitter.com/IhWCxDhoFR — BT Sport Score (@btsportscore) September 25, 2018

Frank Lampard outplaying Mourinho gang at OT isn’t something you could have made up. Frank Lampard. Lampard. Let that sink in. — Veronica Commey (@VeronicaCommey) September 25, 2018

Frank Lampard’s Derby have knocked out José Mourinho’s Manchester United in the League Cup at Old Trafford, absolute scenes. pic.twitter.com/8vaiwKQZKn — ⒹⓎⓁ (@ChelseaDyl) September 25, 2018