Fans react as Messi decides to attend FIFA Best Awards despite Player of the Year snub

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.54K // 22 Sep 2018, 12:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v PSV - UEFA Champions League Group B

Argentine ace Lionel Messi has reportedly decided that he will attend the Best FIFA Football Awards despite being snubbed from the three-man shortlist for Men's Player of the Year.

This is the first time in twelve years that Messi has not been included in the list for the Men's Player of the Year award.

The nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 were announced on September 3 and some notable names cut off from the short-list.

Legends Sol Campbell, Kelly Smith, Nwankwo Kanu and Peter Schmeichel announced the shortlist for the award which rewards and recognizes players for their achievements in football.

The nominees were considered over a period of one year from July 2017 to July 2018. This also includes their performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

In the Best FIFA Men's Player award shortlist is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modrić and Egypt's Mohamed Salah while Norway's Ada Hegerberg, Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsán and Brazil's Marta were shortlisted for the women's equivalent.

Ronaldo and Modric, both of Real Madrid, have been recognised for their role in the Spanish side's fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

Modric has been individually recognised for leading Croatia to its first World Cup final. The Croatian also won the best player at last week's Champions League awards.

Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season. He also played a vital role in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Messi, who recently became the first player to reach 150 assists in La Liga in the 21st century, only made it to the top 10 list this year alongside fellow snubbed nominees, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Greizmann and Harry Kane.

Luka Modric already received the UEFA's Player of the Year last month but could add FIFA's The Best award on Monday. The win led to a controversy as Ronaldo decided to not turn up to the gala.

Fans have since reacted to Messi's decision on Twitter:

Barca: Messi to attend the best FIFA awards on Monday despite not being on 3-man shortlist. Respect Leo.#EnergySports — Samuel Apam Sammer (@apamone) September 21, 2018

Heard Messi will be attending the FIFA Best event despite the top 3 snub. He was invited as part of being present in the World XI.



What a man.

He's not voicing his opinion about the snub. Instead, the footballing fraternity is questioning the credibility of the award.



Winner — Sootinho (@Sergixta) September 21, 2018

Messi has decided to attend FIFA the Best awards next month..your supposed GOAT can never😏 — Kayode-Peters David (@fab__david) September 21, 2018

That’s what you call a humble person 🙏👐❤️💙🐐👑 — Haydee (@haydeeFCB) September 20, 2018

Despite being excluded from the Fifa Best Player award, Messi still proves to be the best player in the world with an incredible 0.83 per game scoring rate, as well as the most hat tricks in the history of the UCL. #Messi is embarrassing everyone. [md] pic.twitter.com/E1oeeskb6H — Unstoppable Messi ™ (@UnstoppableLM10) September 20, 2018

According to Marca Mess is going to The Best FIFA award ceremony.



Even though he isn't nominated for the top 3 and could reject the invitation... this shows his humblness.👑 pic.twitter.com/oqolz6ww47 — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 21, 2018