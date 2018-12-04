Fans react as Messi finishes outside Ballon d'Or top three for the first time since 2006
Monday saw the much-awaited Ballon d'Or awards gala take place in the French capital and it came with a host of controversies - from DJ Martin Solveig asking Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk to the end of the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly over the top prize.
Predictably, Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric took home the coveted prize in recognition of his role in helping Los Blancos to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title and his FIFA World Cup exploits in Russia where he led his home country to the first finals in their history.
Speaking of his award win, Modric said (via Goal), "It's a unique feeling, I'm happy, proud and it's an honour."
"[There are] extraordinary emotions at the moment. I just want to thank all those who helped me to be here tonight, I thank my team-mates, my coaches, the staff and Real Madrid, all those who work there, the coaches and team-mates in the national team, the ones who voted for me and my family, which allows me to blossom as a person."
"Always have dreams, I wanted to play in a big club, win titles, the Ballon d'Or is all I could dream [about] as a child, it's an honour to win it tonight."
"It's a great pleasure to be here around these players. I keep thinking, I'm trying to get used to being part of this group of exceptional players who have won the Ballon d'Or in history. It's a great pleasure to be part of this group."
A notable player was missing from the top three this year as Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo finished second while Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finished at third place behind Modric.
Messi, who has been a constant at the top three since 2006, is now missing as the Argentine finished at fifth place behind Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe.
Fans have been left outraged at the blatant snub and has since responded to it on social media: