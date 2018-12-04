Fans react as Messi finishes outside Ballon d'Or top three for the first time since 2006

Messi has finished outside the Ballon d'Or top three for the first time since 2006

Monday saw the much-awaited Ballon d'Or awards gala take place in the French capital and it came with a host of controversies - from DJ Martin Solveig asking Women's Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk to the end of the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly over the top prize.

Predictably, Croatia and Real Madrid star Luka Modric took home the coveted prize in recognition of his role in helping Los Blancos to their third consecutive UEFA Champions League title and his FIFA World Cup exploits in Russia where he led his home country to the first finals in their history.

Speaking of his award win, Modric said (via Goal), "It's a unique feeling, I'm happy, proud and it's an honour."

"[There are] extraordinary emotions at the moment. I just want to thank all those who helped me to be here tonight, I thank my team-mates, my coaches, the staff and Real Madrid, all those who work there, the coaches and team-mates in the national team, the ones who voted for me and my family, which allows me to blossom as a person."

"Always have dreams, I wanted to play in a big club, win titles, the Ballon d'Or is all I could dream [about] as a child, it's an honour to win it tonight."

"It's a great pleasure to be here around these players. I keep thinking, I'm trying to get used to being part of this group of exceptional players who have won the Ballon d'Or in history. It's a great pleasure to be part of this group."

A notable player was missing from the top three this year as Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo finished second while Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann finished at third place behind Modric.

Messi, who has been a constant at the top three since 2006, is now missing as the Argentine finished at fifth place behind Paris Saint-Germain youngster Kylian Mbappe.

Fans have been left outraged at the blatant snub and has since responded to it on social media:

In the midst of the Ballon D’or ceremony, I’d just like to remind you all that Lionel Messi is in fact, underrated. — J. (@Messilizer) December 3, 2018

The biggest Ronaldo fan in the world, the biggest Messi hater in the world, STILL wouldn’t go as far as labeling Messi as the ‘5th’ best player.



Let 2018 be known as the year the Ballon D’or awards lost all credibility, not that they had much beforehand anyway.. — J. (@Messilizer) December 3, 2018

How can you name a whole LIONEL MESSI the 5th best player in the world

Such DISRESPECT 🤦🏾🤦🏾

Ballon D'or just bi some shit awards#Ballondor — 🇬🇭 Kwabena Shaggy 🇬🇭 (@KobbyShaggy) December 3, 2018

Messi coming 5th in the ballon d'or pic.twitter.com/0qaCCeLQLt — Lauren (@Iaurenrooney15) December 3, 2018

The Ballon d'Or has lost all credibility now. Not that it had much left to be honest. Messi deserves it every year. I know that’s boring, but it’s fact. He’s the best player in the world and has been for the last 10 years. — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) December 3, 2018

So the Ballon D’or awards sent football fans all around the world on meltdown by labeling the rightful winner, Lionel Messi, at FIFTH, then went on to fuel the controversy even more by asking the female winner to TWERK live on television?! Absolutely disgusting. — J. (@Messilizer) December 3, 2018

Luka Modric wins the 2018 Ballon d’Or award 🏆 but Lionel Messi won La Liga unbeaten, Copa del Rey, Supercopa de España & finished as Europe’s top goal scorer 🤔 #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/haZxHU6AJr — Faris 🇲🇦🌍💵 (@farisrr_) December 3, 2018

Lionel Messi has finished 5th in the Ballon d'Or rankings, the first time he's been outside of the top three since 2006.



🤯 pic.twitter.com/anOZZXYVgS — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) December 3, 2018

I’m seeing Ronaldo fanboys defending Messi, saying he’s being robbed of a Ballon d’Or finish tonight.



Did Modric just unite Messi & Ronaldo fanboys on this platform?? Give the man that award right now, just for this! — Michael (@CholoColcho) December 3, 2018

With or without their prizes Messi is and will always be the best in football history 👑.#BallonDor pic.twitter.com/MrNuUUyyhl — Rachid Zeddour (@RachidThejoker) December 3, 2018