Fans react as Real Madrid qualify for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 Final thanks to a Gareth Bale hat-trick
Real Madrid secured their place in FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final as they defeated Kashima Antlers in the second semi-final of the tournament. Gareth Bale completed his hat-trick as Real Madrid managed to win the game with a 3-1 scoreline.
Real Madrid fielded their strong eleven as the superstars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos all stared in their full form. On the other hand, Kashima Antlers started the match with a defensive 4-4-2 formation.
Real Madrid started the game with full dominance, but they were struggling to finish the job. Gareth Bale broke the deadlock as Marcelo earned his first assist in the 44th minute of the match.
After the second half, Real Madrid started to control the game. Bale extended the lead for Real Madrid at the 53rd-minute mark of the game. The Welshman sealed his first hat-trick of the 2018-19 season in the 55th minute of the match as Marcelo provided the final pass again.
Kashima Antlers scored their only goal in the 83rd minute of the match. Shoma Doi bagged the only goal for them while Endo provided the assist. The goal was nothing more than a consolation. Real Madrid defeated Kashima Antlers as the fans enjoyed the intensity of the match.
Gareth Bale was the Man of the Match as the Wales winger completed a superb hat-trick. Real Madrid's defence made only one mistake as they failed to keep a clean sheet. Kwon managed to make a few great saves. Kashima Antlers also tried their best but the quality of Real Madrid players made the difference.
Real Madrid is going to face Al Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final. Al Ain played their semi-final against River Plate where they defeated the Argentinian giants on penalties. Expectations are high. Real Madrid is going to start the match as the favourites. There is a chance for Solari to grab the first trophy as the Real Madrid manager on Saturday. Let us see a few Twitter reactions as Real Madrid made their way to final.