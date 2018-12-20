Fans react as Real Madrid qualify for FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 Final thanks to a Gareth Bale hat-trick

Kashima Antlers v Real Madrid CF - FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018

Real Madrid secured their place in FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final as they defeated Kashima Antlers in the second semi-final of the tournament. Gareth Bale completed his hat-trick as Real Madrid managed to win the game with a 3-1 scoreline.

Real Madrid fielded their strong eleven as the superstars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos all stared in their full form. On the other hand, Kashima Antlers started the match with a defensive 4-4-2 formation.

Real Madrid started the game with full dominance, but they were struggling to finish the job. Gareth Bale broke the deadlock as Marcelo earned his first assist in the 44th minute of the match.

After the second half, Real Madrid started to control the game. Bale extended the lead for Real Madrid at the 53rd-minute mark of the game. The Welshman sealed his first hat-trick of the 2018-19 season in the 55th minute of the match as Marcelo provided the final pass again.

Kashima Antlers scored their only goal in the 83rd minute of the match. Shoma Doi bagged the only goal for them while Endo provided the assist. The goal was nothing more than a consolation. Real Madrid defeated Kashima Antlers as the fans enjoyed the intensity of the match.

Gareth Bale was the Man of the Match as the Wales winger completed a superb hat-trick. Real Madrid's defence made only one mistake as they failed to keep a clean sheet. Kwon managed to make a few great saves. Kashima Antlers also tried their best but the quality of Real Madrid players made the difference.

Real Madrid is going to face Al Ain in the FIFA Club World Cup 2018 final. Al Ain played their semi-final against River Plate where they defeated the Argentinian giants on penalties. Expectations are high. Real Madrid is going to start the match as the favourites. There is a chance for Solari to grab the first trophy as the Real Madrid manager on Saturday. Let us see a few Twitter reactions as Real Madrid made their way to final.

2 - Marcelo Vieira has made two assists in the same game for Real Madrid for the first time since May 2018 against Liverpool in the Champions League final and all four assists ended in Gareth Bale’s goals. Connection. pic.twitter.com/jsyrVLcW1A — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2018

Wow. Gareth Bale seals an 11-minute hat trick in sensational fashion.



Real Madrid lead Kashima Antlers 3-0 in their #ClubWC semifinal. Fantastic finishing from the #RMFC star, as they're heading to a third-straight World Club Cup final. pic.twitter.com/dP5y9Hhxz2 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 19, 2018

⭐ Cristiano Ronaldo

⭐ Luis Suarez



And now...

⭐Gareth Bale



🎩 The Real Madrid star is the third player to score a hat-trick at the Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/umN7KxN5bb — Goal (@goal) December 19, 2018

Real Madrid extend their records at the team with the most wins (9) and goals (27) in the HISTORY of the FIFA Club World Cup. pic.twitter.com/LS91xgAa0a — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) December 19, 2018

Real Madrid under Santiago Solari:



12 Games

10 Wins

0 Draws

2 Losses

30 Goals Scored

10 Goals Allowed

7 Cleansheets pic.twitter.com/IKQj0YpfYd — RMadridHome (@RMadridHome_) December 19, 2018

No club in football history has more Intercontinental/CWC titles than Real Madrid. The have also now equaled the most final appearances. VAMOS! pic.twitter.com/mGUBUp8Ady — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) December 19, 2018

Gareth Bale is now Real Madrid’s joint ALL-TIME top goal scorer in the Intercontinental Cup/Club World Cup with 6 goals (tied with Cristiano). pic.twitter.com/vev870LNRD — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) December 19, 2018

"No commitment", "hasn't adapted", "always injured", "doesn't speak Spanish", etc, etc. There's Gareth Bale with a hat-trick in a big game and he has 98 goals now for Real Madrid. Respect. — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) December 19, 2018

Bale hat-trick

Casemiro is back

The best midfield is ours

Lucas V Benzema Bale>>>>🌍

Courtois with great saves

Carvajal the best RB

Llorente is perfect



WE'RE IN THE FINAL



WHAT DO YOU WANT MORE?@realmadrid pic.twitter.com/qZ9B4dbjdP — Lukita BDO❤🇭🇷 (@OnlyLukaM10) December 19, 2018

Marcelo has made two assists in the same game for Real Madrid for the first time since May 2018 against Liverpool in the Champions League final and all four assists ended in Gareth Bale’s goals. Top big game players in the world right. pic.twitter.com/WUwbwtH4o4 — Madridista-Sweden (@MadridstaIsco) December 19, 2018

Finals & Gareth Bale scoring goals - Name a better duo pic.twitter.com/doK7NgAIUO — SM¹³ (@SMFutboI) December 19, 2018

When you have been using your girl's shampoo @GarethBale11 pic.twitter.com/AN2PGuVT5v — 433 (@official433) December 19, 2018

