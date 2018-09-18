Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Fans react as Ronaldo, Mo Salah miss out on FIFA 19's top ten dribblers list

Humor
18 Sep 2018

EA Sports has officially announced the top 10 dribblers in its top franchise FIFA 19 ahead of its release on 28 September.

The final list of player ratings in this year’s edition of the game was also released last week, to the delight and scorn of fans across the globe. The gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has given way to a number of surprises as some of football’s top players missed out on the top 20 list.

Familiar names made their way to the top two rankings as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have, for the first time in history, received the same overall rating on the game. The two five-time Ballon d’Or winners have been given a 94 rating.

The two football aces are respectively followed in rankings by Neymar (92), Kevin De Bruyne (91) David de Gea (91), Luka Modric (91), Eden Hazard (91), Luis Suarez (91), Sergio Ramos (91) and Toni Kroos (90).

Fans have been outraged by the fact that players like Harry Kane and Mo Salah did not make it to the top ten list despite having had a phenomenal year.

The game developers have now released the list of top 10 dribblers in the franchise. Fans have been left puzzled at the fact that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah have not been included on the list.

The list is given below:

10. Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 90

9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - 91

8. Douglas Costa (Juventus) - 91

7. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 91

6. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 91

5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 91

4. Isco (Real Madrid) - 92

3.Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 94

2. Neymar (PSG) - 95

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 96

Fans have since reacted to the release on Twitter:

FIFA 19 will be available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

