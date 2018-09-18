Fans react as Ronaldo, Mo Salah miss out on FIFA 19's top ten dribblers list

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - La Liga

EA Sports has officially announced the top 10 dribblers in its top franchise FIFA 19 ahead of its release on 28 September.

The final list of player ratings in this year’s edition of the game was also released last week, to the delight and scorn of fans across the globe. The gradual release of rankings starting from the bottom has given way to a number of surprises as some of football’s top players missed out on the top 20 list.

Familiar names made their way to the top two rankings as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have, for the first time in history, received the same overall rating on the game. The two five-time Ballon d’Or winners have been given a 94 rating.

The two football aces are respectively followed in rankings by Neymar (92), Kevin De Bruyne (91) David de Gea (91), Luka Modric (91), Eden Hazard (91), Luis Suarez (91), Sergio Ramos (91) and Toni Kroos (90).

Fans have been outraged by the fact that players like Harry Kane and Mo Salah did not make it to the top ten list despite having had a phenomenal year.

The game developers have now released the list of top 10 dribblers in the franchise. Fans have been left puzzled at the fact that the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Mo Salah have not been included on the list.

The list is given below:

10. Dries Mertens (Napoli) - 90

9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - 91

8. Douglas Costa (Juventus) - 91

7. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) - 91

6. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 91

5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) - 91

4. Isco (Real Madrid) - 92

3.Eden Hazard (Chelsea) - 94

2. Neymar (PSG) - 95

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 96

Fans have since reacted to the release on Twitter:

that is obviously right #messi — david thompson (@davidth13412999) September 17, 2018

We know that he's not a good dribbler. — Amadeus (@AmadeusObinna) September 17, 2018

David Silva has 91 dribbling, yet he’s not in the top 10 but mertens, with 90 dribbling, is???🤔🤨 — Luca Wyatt (@Luca_14__) September 17, 2018

Neymar a better dribbler than Hazard 😂😂😂 — - (@LilHaydar) September 17, 2018

Coutinho pace should a been like 84+ — 🇻🇨BΔco 💸 (@Bico_MS) September 17, 2018

Shock Douglas Costa’s in the top dribblers — Michael Wylie (@wylie321) September 17, 2018

Ronaldo is not on the top 10😂👏🏽👏🏽 — julio chavez (@julio63553905) September 17, 2018

Messi is 96 rated at dribbling but 4 star skill moves HOW — Caesar (@LACOEzw) September 17, 2018

Messi among best dribblers ,

Messi among best goal scorers

Messi among the players who assist the most.



He scores like Ronaldo, dribbles like salah and creates chances like modric.

What's fifa the best to him . Nothing — Slim the don (@cisse_slim) September 17, 2018

Coutinho shooting wtf — MACK⚪️ (@FCBCPT) September 17, 2018

FIFA 19 will be available on PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.