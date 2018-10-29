Fans react to Aubameyang's social media activity after being subbed off in Crystal Palace draw

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 947 // 29 Oct 2018, 14:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Aubameyang now jointly leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 7 goals

Arsenal's winning streak came to a grinding halt as the team gave away two penalties to Crystal Palace to end the game in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Two mistakes from Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka led Luka Milivojević to convert both spot kicks to give his side a much-needed point.

It looked like Arsenal were on their way to their 12th consecutive win when they were leading 2-1 in the second half but Milivojević's second penalty with seven minutes on the clock helped Palace equalize.

After the game, new Gunners boss Unai Emery stated that the result was fair for both teams.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "This draw is just because the teams deserved, a minimum the draw.

"We were in control when they scored their first, not doing a lot in the attacking third, but in control of the match.

"In the second half we scored two goals from two individual actions and then, a lot of minutes on the games for holding this result with them pushing, with their supporters, and every player attacking us.

“In this moment, we needed the control because we lost possession. We needed to score the third goal to be calm.

"But we cannot do good chances for this and, when they drew, I think... I want to push, to find a moment for us to win the match, but we cannot. This draw is what both teams deserved."

Some Arsenal players like Mesut Ozil were far from happy with substitutions made during the game as the German was seen to throw his gloves on the ground after his 68th-minute substitution.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, appeared to show his anger in a different way. Arsenal's official Twitter account tweeted an impressive stat about the striker after the game. The post read, "Auba has scored with each of his last six shots on goal in the Premier League."

A fan replied to the tweet complaining about Emery's decision to take him off. Twitter user @rajamudaikhsan sais, "Then why are you replacing him? Why not let him score again? #YaGunnersYa"

then why are you replacing him? Why not let him score again? #YaGunnersYa — Name cannot be blank (@rajamudaikhsan) October 28, 2018

Aubameyang was then seen to have retweeted the fan's post instead of Arsenal's.

Fans have since noticed his Twitter activity and taken to the platform to address it:

Aubameyang retweeted this. Clearly not happy. Hope his and Özil's anger results in a positive result again Liverpool. https://t.co/hJ65Y3D0zp — #M1Ö (@IconicOziI) October 28, 2018

Damn, Ozil getting mad after substitution and now this. Major test against LIV — Kunchit (@Gooner___14) October 28, 2018

AUBAAAAA TELL EM 😭😭😭😭😭 — Elliot (@LacaSweat) October 28, 2018

Wow Auba I’m kinda shocked you retweeted this. Have some respect for the manager and his decisions. He may not be right all the time but this kind of attitude you’re showing is not good for the dressing room. #RespectUnai — marvin (@JosePeckerman) October 29, 2018

Big up Auba @Aubameyang7 he's right to have an opinion he shouldn't have been subbed off — IsaacAFCG⚽️ (@IsaacAFCG) October 28, 2018

In all honesty laca should have come off and then pushed auba forward, really iffy managerial decisions today 😞 — Edward Parker (@Shareintheview) October 28, 2018

Looool I don't still understand the logic behind Aubameyang re-tweeting this kind of tweets. what's he trying to achieve? — Damark (@Markodowski) October 29, 2018

Auba retweeting this👀👀👀👀👀 — KXSH🏁⭕ (@kishvisuals) October 28, 2018

Auba throwing shade 🙃 — ❄️z (@Z43IN) October 28, 2018