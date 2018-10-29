×
Fans react to Aubameyang's social media activity after being subbed off in Crystal Palace draw

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
947   //    29 Oct 2018, 14:12 IST


Aubameyang now jointly leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 7 goals
Aubameyang now jointly leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 7 goals

Arsenal's winning streak came to a grinding halt as the team gave away two penalties to Crystal Palace to end the game in a 2-2 draw on Sunday.

Two mistakes from Shkodran Mustafi and Granit Xhaka led Luka Milivojević to convert both spot kicks to give his side a much-needed point.

It looked like Arsenal were on their way to their 12th consecutive win when they were leading 2-1 in the second half but Milivojević's second penalty with seven minutes on the clock helped Palace equalize.

After the game, new Gunners boss Unai Emery stated that the result was fair for both teams.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "This draw is just because the teams deserved, a minimum the draw.

"We were in control when they scored their first, not doing a lot in the attacking third, but in control of the match.

"In the second half we scored two goals from two individual actions and then, a lot of minutes on the games for holding this result with them pushing, with their supporters, and every player attacking us.

“In this moment, we needed the control because we lost possession. We needed to score the third goal to be calm.

"But we cannot do good chances for this and, when they drew, I think... I want to push, to find a moment for us to win the match, but we cannot. This draw is what both teams deserved."

Some Arsenal players like Mesut Ozil were far from happy with substitutions made during the game as the German was seen to throw his gloves on the ground after his 68th-minute substitution.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, appeared to show his anger in a different way. Arsenal's official Twitter account tweeted an impressive stat about the striker after the game. The post read, "Auba has scored with each of his last six shots on goal in the Premier League."


A fan replied to the tweet complaining about Emery's decision to take him off. Twitter user @rajamudaikhsan sais, "Then why are you replacing him? Why not let him score again? #YaGunnersYa"

Aubameyang was then seen to have retweeted the fan's post instead of Arsenal's.


Enter caption

Fans have since noticed his Twitter activity and taken to the platform to address it:

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
