Fans react to Loris Karius' big mistake on Besiktas debut

Karius left Liverpool for Besiktas last week

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is now on a two-year loan at Besiktas and recently made his debut for the Turkish club.

The German shot-stopper's mistakes in the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool in May were scrutinized and criticized for a long time and will likely remain in the minds of football fans for years to come.

Karius' mistakes in the Champions League final saw the Merseyside team lose 3-1 in Kiev. His two errors - allowing Karim Benzema to score the first goal and Gareth Bale to score the third- played a vital role in the Reds' loss to Real Madrid.

The mistakes, together with one made during the pre-season against Tranmere Rovers, prompted club manager Jurgen Klopp to break the world record fee for a goalkeeper by signing Roma's Alisson for €62.5 million.

Karius decided to leave Liverpool following the signing of Alisson, and as a result, Turkish side Besiktas signed the German on a two year loan deal.

The 25-year-old made his debut for Besiktas on Sunday night as the Turkish side took on Bursaspor. Karius pulled off an impressive one-on-one save, but a late equaliser from Diafra Sakho meant the game 1-1.

Karius was believed, by some Liverpool fans, to have been at fault for the goal that his side conceded. The German's team were 1-0 up but his decision to come for the ball to claim the cross cost his new club all three points.

Karius failed to reach the ball, and found himself in no man's land. Former West Ham forward Sakho took advantage of the situation and turned the ball home for Bursaspor.

Football fans have responded to the incident on Twitter:

Karius should just become a model or something tbh pic.twitter.com/hvb87dhwRf — LF (@liamfaircioud) September 2, 2018

Loris Karius’ Besiktas debut isn’t going well. https://t.co/fGAEpKOFMI — MH (@MarkHughes_) September 2, 2018

Karius still making mistakes. Looking completely clueless.

pic.twitter.com/5EXcgjMXpv — Adrian (@AdrianCocking_) September 2, 2018

Several Liverpool fans, however, have come out in defence of the keeper:

Karius makes a mistake..he's a flop. Alisson makes a mistake, it ok — Eman (@Atleti247) September 1, 2018

Just seen the Karius mistake people are talking about and it’s 100% the defenders fault, some people need to take a day off — ~🇭🇷 (@LFCacrossdapond) September 3, 2018

Feel sorry for Karius more than anything. He’s ruined by what happened in Kiev and I’m glad his rehabilitation isn’t happening by starting for us but the whole situation is just sad. — Dan McLaughlin (@Dan23_92) September 3, 2018

Alisson, DeGea, Lloris and all other keepers make mistakes, its time to leave Karius alone and let him recover psychologically or his career is going to nosedive, The man is human and has feeling like everyone else,let it go; leave the man alone — The Kop (@TheKop_Facebook) September 3, 2018

stop this crap against the poor guy. I think here's a miscommunication between the defender and the keeper. Why throw everything at Karius? — Tony Chapin (@aaglac) September 3, 2018

Besiktas host Yeni Malatyaspor on September 16, before beginning their Europa League group campaign.