Twitter reacts to Messi being snubbed for FIFA Men's Player of the Year award
The nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 were announced on Monday and there were some notable names cut off from the short-list.
Legends Sol Campbell, Kelly Smith, Nwankwo Kanu and Peter Schmeichel announced the shortlist for the award which rewards and recognizes players for their achievements in football.
The nominees were considered over a period of one year from July 2017 to July 2018. This also includes their performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Among the notable names missing from the list is Lionel Messi, who has not been included for the Men's Player of the Year award for the first time in twelve years.
In the Best FIFA Men's Player award shortlist is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modrić and Egypt's Mohamed Salah while Norway's Ada Hegerberg, Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsán and Brazil's Marta were shortlisted for the women's equivalent.
Ronaldo and Modric, both of Real Madrid, have been recognised for their role in the Spanish side's fourth Champions League title in five seasons.
Modric has been individually recognised for leading Croatia to its first World Cup final. The Croatian also won the best player at last week's Champions League awards.
Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season. He also played a vital role in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990.
Messi, who recently became the first player to reach 150 assists in La Liga in the 21st century, only made it to the top 10 list this year alongside fellow snubbed nominees, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Greizmann and Harry Kane.
Fans naturally had a lot of thoughts on the subject and took to Twitter to express them:
The awards are set to be presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 24.