Twitter reacts to Messi being snubbed for FIFA Men's Player of the Year award

The nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 were announced on Monday and there were some notable names cut off from the short-list.

Legends Sol Campbell, Kelly Smith, Nwankwo Kanu and Peter Schmeichel announced the shortlist for the award which rewards and recognizes players for their achievements in football.

The nominees were considered over a period of one year from July 2017 to July 2018. This also includes their performances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Among the notable names missing from the list is Lionel Messi, who has not been included for the Men's Player of the Year award for the first time in twelve years.

In the Best FIFA Men's Player award shortlist is Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Croatia's Luka Modrić and Egypt's Mohamed Salah while Norway's Ada Hegerberg, Germany's Dzsenifer Marozsán and Brazil's Marta were shortlisted for the women's equivalent.

Ronaldo and Modric, both of Real Madrid, have been recognised for their role in the Spanish side's fourth Champions League title in five seasons.

Modric has been individually recognised for leading Croatia to its first World Cup final. The Croatian also won the best player at last week's Champions League awards.

Mohamed Salah, on the other hand, scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season. He also played a vital role in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990.

Messi, who recently became the first player to reach 150 assists in La Liga in the 21st century, only made it to the top 10 list this year alongside fellow snubbed nominees, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Antoine Greizmann and Harry Kane.

150 - Lionel Messi has become the first player to reach 150 assists in La Liga in the 21st century. Magic. pic.twitter.com/d2QUOFIWPD — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 2, 2018

Fans naturally had a lot of thoughts on the subject and took to Twitter to express them:

Stat leaders in LaLiga last season:



Most goals - Leo Messi

Most assists - Leo Messi

Most chances created - Leo Messi

Most dribbles - Leo Messi

Most MOTM awards - Leo Messi



Snubbed... 👀 pic.twitter.com/rqUEe8ij7e — GiveMeSport (@GiveMeSport) September 3, 2018

Messi in La Liga last season:

-Most goals (best)

-Joint most assists (joint best)

-Most chances created (best)

-Most take-ons completed (best)

-Most through ball chances created (best)



But not even a top three nominee for FIFA’s BEST player award? A victim of his own greatness. — Dharma Bhagalia (@Kloppholic) September 3, 2018

No Messi but Salah's picked, eh?? What fucking criteria did FIFA use..



Messi; won a domestic double, was the top scorer in Europe, was the top scorer in La Liga & top assist provider in La Liga



On the other hand Salah; top scorer in PL. #TheBest #FIFAFootballAwards — polo (@p0loh) September 3, 2018

Salah was the worst notable player at the World Cup, went trophyless and still managed to enter FIFA's top 3? This is outrightly ridiculous!

The only thing he has over Messi is Champions League Final, not goals, not assists. #FIFAFootballAwards — R.N.F (@Ivan_Gatsby) September 3, 2018

Call Me a Messi fanatic but he beats Modric and Salah hands down last season.. Goals and assists.. How did he not make the list..#FIFAFootballAwards — 👑Klaus🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Nick_k1aus) September 3, 2018

So Messi not nominated in FIFA Top 3 after winning a Domestic Double and Leading Scorer and Assists in his league.

As well as Top Scorer in the Top 5 European Leagues. 😂😂🤣🤣🤦‍♂️. — Bek Stefario (@SimplyStefario) September 3, 2018

If any other player had done what Messi did in the period, that player would have been nominated. Goals. Assists. Trophies. But he is Messi, he gets judged by a much higher standard. Flawed process! https://t.co/13a7oBotPu — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) September 3, 2018

Last season, Messi had the most goals out of all nominees with 45, the most assists with 18, the most key passes with 80, the most key passes with 82, all while leading Barcelona to a domestic double. Messi not being a nominee for FIFA's The Best Men's Player Award is ridiculous. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) September 3, 2018

Messi is a victim of his own success. He's set his standards too high, 63 goals and assists playing as a midfielder. Any other player has the season that he had, wins the award. pic.twitter.com/qRV8mwEtYp — Barcelona Worldwide (@BarcaWorldwide) September 3, 2018

Leo Messi omitted from FIFA shortlist of best three players.



Messi scored the most goals, produced the most assists, played the most key passes and completed the most dribbles as Barcelona won La Liga last season.



You can't possibly take these FIFA awards seriously anymore. pic.twitter.com/Kkpde0m762 — Arun (@born_bemused) September 3, 2018

Barca Fanboys: Messi was the best player last season, he had 2 assists in the world cup yen yen yen



FIFA: pic.twitter.com/2MF2utDjqF — PRAISE 🦁 (@Mister_Judah) September 3, 2018

The awards are set to be presented at the Royal Festival Hall in London on September 24.