Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Twitter reacts to Per Mertesacker's big reveal about his mental health issues

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
761   //    11 Sep 2018, 12:20 IST

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League

Former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has recently had a candid interview with German publication Der Spiegel in which he revealed the mental battles he had gone through in his career.

When the German left Arsenal and called time on his career at the end of last season, fans had anticipated that he would take on the role of manager at the Arsenal Academy.

True to the predictions, the World Cup winner is now taking his first steps into management as he begins his role as Arsenal’s new academy manager from the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

During the interview with the magazine, the 33-year-old talked about the anxiety that he experienced from playing football.

“Some days you realize that everything is a burden, both physically and mentally… but you have to deliver without a doubt, even if you are injured,” former Germany international Mertesacker said.

“In the moments before a game starts, my stomach turns around as if I had to vomit. Then I have to choke so violently until my eyes water.”

“Even if I had to vomit before every game and go to rehab 20 times, I would do it all over again. It was worth it for all of the memories,” he said.

“My body is finished,” Mertesacker said.

"Being in a career and going from highlight to highlight and playing a lot of matches you go through it and think it's normal when you play in front of 60,000 and you almost want to vomit in front of every game," he said

"It's not right playing these games to have that fear about what's going on with me. The fact that I actually felt better after saying 'I'm going to stop', I had less pain."

Since the interview, fans have taken to Twitter to support their BFG:

The Gunners have long been advocating for mental health, building pitches and partnering with Save the Children to create a football scheme for children.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Germany Football Per Mertesacker Twitter Reactions
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Mesut Ozil denounces Germany and finds home at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
5 greatest German goalkeepers of all time
RELATED STORY
Greatest two-footed XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Mesut Ozil releases statement announcing he does not feel...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Mesut Ozil announces retirement from...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
10 most controversial football matches of all time
RELATED STORY
5 "cursed" footballers
RELATED STORY
Between the Lines: Mesut Ozil Hasn't 'Retired' But Is He...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Ozil was right to quit international football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us