Twitter reacts to Per Mertesacker's big reveal about his mental health issues

Former Arsenal captain Per Mertesacker has recently had a candid interview with German publication Der Spiegel in which he revealed the mental battles he had gone through in his career.

When the German left Arsenal and called time on his career at the end of last season, fans had anticipated that he would take on the role of manager at the Arsenal Academy.

True to the predictions, the World Cup winner is now taking his first steps into management as he begins his role as Arsenal’s new academy manager from the start of the 2018/19 campaign.

During the interview with the magazine, the 33-year-old talked about the anxiety that he experienced from playing football.

“Some days you realize that everything is a burden, both physically and mentally… but you have to deliver without a doubt, even if you are injured,” former Germany international Mertesacker said.

“In the moments before a game starts, my stomach turns around as if I had to vomit. Then I have to choke so violently until my eyes water.”

“Even if I had to vomit before every game and go to rehab 20 times, I would do it all over again. It was worth it for all of the memories,” he said.

“My body is finished,” Mertesacker said.

"Being in a career and going from highlight to highlight and playing a lot of matches you go through it and think it's normal when you play in front of 60,000 and you almost want to vomit in front of every game," he said

"It's not right playing these games to have that fear about what's going on with me. The fact that I actually felt better after saying 'I'm going to stop', I had less pain."

Since the interview, fans have taken to Twitter to support their BFG:

Interesting listening to Mertesacker’s Mental Health Issues He experienced during his career. So much more that people don’t see in professional sport — Matthew Rusike (@Mattyrusike) September 10, 2018

Per Mertesacker opens up about his struggles with mental health which is tougher than any of us doing it because he’s in the public eye, and still gets fucking cavemen bringing up his wage saying how could he be unhappy on that money, narrow minded arseholes, well done Per 👏🏻 — Conor (@Paco_Allen) September 10, 2018

Sad to hear about Per Mertesacker mental health never new he was suffering form it — Lewi Lambert (@LewiLambert) September 8, 2018

All the best to Per Mertesacker. As bad as things are in our conversation around mental health, and as far as we have to go, it's heartening that we're starting to hear stories of athletes speaking out. https://t.co/qUWX9qEORl — Huge Mantis (@HugeMantis) September 8, 2018

Great to see influential people in the public eye being able to open up about mental health. Per @mertesacker you're a legend on and off the pitch... and good luck with your endeavours working with Save The Children https://t.co/lBiAQALmGd — Zaatari Radio (@radiozaatari) September 8, 2018

@mertesacker as a successful professional, opening up about his mental health is another vital step in breaking down the stigma barrier around it 👏🏻 #BFG

https://t.co/vUdxGHfQ66 — Joe Marshall (@jmarshall0207) September 7, 2018

As someone who struggles with depression and anxiety, I think it is fantastic that @mertesacker has come out and spoken about his mental health issues. I just find it sad and frustrating that people still feel the need to joke about it. Educate yourselves people #TimeToTalk — Paul Andrews (@PandaQuin1973) September 7, 2018

@DietmarHamann Per Mertesacker bravely opens up about having mental health issues for his whole career, struggling to play for Arsenal in front of a huge audience, and you percieve it as “he’s not interested in playing for the team” and criticise him? You’re a total disgrace. https://t.co/l4jkcL3DoV — Matt (@VivaElneny) March 18, 2018

Everyone sees the number on the kit, but they don't think of the player in it. Mental health is such an important issue, especially when toxicity is factored into masculinity in sport. Thank you, @mertesacker, for speaking up and out. https://t.co/PBXfOufdna — Knox Gooners (@KnoxGooners) March 18, 2018

This is brilliant read and really important insight into the pressures modern sportspeople face. Male mental health needs to be talked about more; #Mertesacker shows here that it’s no taboo. A great example and role model. https://t.co/BNYiKtQ9GK — Rich Pye (@Rich_pye) March 17, 2018

Nice to see a bigger club taking an initiative — TReynolds (@tomreynolds290) September 10, 2018

Just saw the report on Victoria Derbyshire and I’m very proud of you and Arsenal F.C. for going to Jordan and also working with young people and recognising mental health. We’ll done per — Aaron (@azathegooner) September 7, 2018

The Gunners have long been advocating for mental health, building pitches and partnering with Save the Children to create a football scheme for children.