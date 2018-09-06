Fans react to Toni Kroos' latest comments on Leroy Sane's body language and Ozil's racism claims

Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Super Cup

Three weeks after dismissing Mesut Ozil's claims of racism against the German Football Federation (DFB), Toni Kroos has once again rejected the same while also criticizing teammate Leroy Sane's body language.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Kroos said, “Sometimes you have the feeling with Leroy’s body language that it is all the same whether we win or lose. He has to improve his body language. He’s a player who has everything you need to be a world-class player but sometimes you have to tell him he has to perform better."

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town - Premier League

The German star had previously hit out at former international team-mate Mesut Ozil for alleging that the DFB is dealing with underlying racism and termed his claims as "nonsense."

Arsenal man Ozil announced his retirement from international football in July at the age of 29 after having accused DFB president Reinhard Grindel of discrimination.

The German playmaker made the claims in a three-part letter in which he claimed to have been subjected to racist remarks following his controversial meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan in May and Germany's early exit from the World Cup this summer.

Ozil, who is of Turkish heritage, received heavy criticism especially from German fans, pundits and even the media. German football figures like Oliver Bierhoff and Ottmar Hitzfeld even suggested that he should not have been allowed to represent their country in Russia.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Since then, some of Ozil's former international teammates offered little support, evident when Kroos defended the DFB at the same press conference.

Speaking at the conference, Kroos said, "I think that it [the situation surrounding Ozil's claims] doesn't say anything about German football."

"Respectively, for years we have been proving the opposite of what has been said. This was an individual case, a special one to which I expressed my opinion about a few weeks ago. Particularly the racism charges against the DFB and the president, I can only refuse in my opinion."

"Everything that happened around it, in the stadiums or in other statements, I did not comment on, but only the accusations against the DFB and the president, which is part of the DFB."

"And this is absolutely to be rejected. In this form and harshness, it was not appropriate."

"I think we have proved the contrary for years, and we as a national team have been a role model for all society on how it [integration] can work. Players of every culture were welcome and [we] built together a team. That's all on this topic."

Fans have since taken to social media to voice their anger:

Someone needs to tell Toni Kroos to shut up! It's as if he was the one Ozil addressed, "who the cup fits let them wear it". I really liked German football but this World Cup has shown me that some of their players are not honest. I'll find a new NT team to support! Any ideas? — TonyTheGooner☕ (@TommySam6) September 5, 2018

Disgusting! Especially when you take into account that Kroos barely spent any time with Leroy, since Sane did not make the world cup squad. Targetting Leroy just proves that his comment was based on racism, and the Ozil most likely received the same treatment. #AFC #DFB #MCFC — Ahmed Mokhtar (@g6pdahm7) September 6, 2018

First Ozil and now Sane. Toni Kroos is just a bad teammate. — Damon Murray (@Damon7Murray) September 6, 2018

Muller, Kroos and now Mertesacker saying they have never experienced racism in the German squad or by the German FA. I can't quite put my finger on what is different between them and Ozil. 🤔 — Easily Offended (@StamfordFridge) September 5, 2018

Per, Kroos, Muller, Neuer - all completely missing the point and clearly they've not read Ozil's statements which if they did, they'd be able to correct the misleading questions posed to them by journalists. — Akhlaq Hanif (@Akhlaq1386) September 5, 2018

Toni kroos has really revealed himself by throwing ozil and sane under the bus to earn brownie points for the dfb and it's president grindel. Lost respect for this guy! — Rambo Rambo (@redwangrym) September 5, 2018

That's pretty tone-deaf from Kroos. Ozil, a Muslim player of Turkish descent, retires from Germany because of fan criticism and then Kroos criticizes the "body language" of Sane, whose father was Senegalese and French. But everyone is welcome, of course! — Joe Chapman (@jreidchapman) September 5, 2018

This Toni Kroos character seems to have been shouting his mouth of a bit, slagging of both Sane and Ozil, with teammates like that who fkn needs enemies! What an absolute wanker he comes across as! — Paul MCFC Johnston (@mothball69) September 5, 2018

And they said there is no racism... Look at what one of captains is saying. The whole world should now know that Ozil was truly a victim of racism. Kroos is simply hypothesizing what a Leroy feels based on his appearance, instead of praising the youngster. #DFB #BR #Germany pic.twitter.com/p1m6Unj0iL — Ahmed Mokhtar (@g6pdahm7) September 6, 2018

I’m really tired of kroos not minding his business first he says ozil is crazy his international retirement and now sane needs to improve his attitude men kroos plz go to bed https://t.co/nxGfP6o21i — foreign_ (@foreignking_40) September 6, 2018

Kroos calling out Sané. Why not talk to the kid behind closed doors. Given Ozil's statement it makes you wonder about the German national team. — Gunman Raheem (@SterlingShine7) September 5, 2018

He wouldn't have had to do that if he'd covered a single attacking run by Mexico or South Korea. Fact is Toni kroos really has no place calling out Ozil and Sane when he should be talking about himself and the federation overall. — Primaveras (@HighBiscuits) September 5, 2018

Germany will face France in the Nations League on Thursday, the team's first game since its exit from the group stage of the World Cup.