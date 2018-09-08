Fans react to Wesley Sneijder's incredible farewell after final Netherlands game

Netherlands v Peru - International Friendly

Dutch legend Wesley Sneijder had quite the farewell on Thursday night as he made his 134th and final appearance for the Netherlands in a game against Peru at the John Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

The midfielder finished his international career as the most capped player in the country's history.

Sneijder scored 31 goals and bagged 31 assists in his 15-year stint with his country, while also inspiring the Netherlands to a World Cup final in 2010. He also won the Champions League with Inter that same year.

The midfielder also picked up two Turkish league titles with Galatasaray later in his career.

The 34-year-old midfielder was presented with a framed portrait of himself in the dressing room by Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

The farewell was unlike any other as organizers managed to create a unique makeshift living-room setting in the middle of the pitch. In the setting, was a television where Sneijder was made to enjoy some of his career highlights and tributes from former and current teammates and managers. Sneijder's family accompanied him as the highlights were being played on the TV.

Among the highlights, were Sneijder's being named in the team of the tournament at Euro 2008, his inspiring the Netherlands to the World Cup final in 2010 and his captaining his country to a third-place finish in Brazil.

The Dutch legend's farewell couldn't have gone any better as he enjoyed a win in his last match for the Netherlands with Memphis Depay scoring twice to defeat Peru 2-1.

Speaking to the press after the game, Sneijder said, "I enjoyed every second on the pitch. I know now that it's all over. But I'm also very happy to have the chance to show myself just one more time. I was able to say goodbye in this wonderful way."

When asked about who will replace him in the dressing room, Sneijder replied: "I symbolically handover my jersey to Depay."

"He got my final Dutch jersey. He showed everyone how good he is at the moment. I hope he continues this way. We gonna enjoy him in the Dutch team."

Fans across the globe also joined in on the tributes on Twitter:

🇳🇱 What a send-off for @sneijder101010.



After playing his last game for @KNVB last night, he was seated on a sofa with his family to watch messages from former team-mates and managers. #WES134 pic.twitter.com/EexsUUOiTG — Dugout Asia (@DugoutAsia) September 7, 2018

take care of yourself king love you @sneijder101010 https://t.co/mpjd5pAxp6 — heroinfather (@rip_emiir) September 8, 2018

Wesley @sneijder101010 was one of the first players who made me fall in love with the netherlands football team back when I watched the 2010 world cup. Such an incredible player and I will miss watching him so much. — crazy lizard lady™ (@kittje) September 8, 2018

After 15 years, Wesley Sneijder says goodbye to his international career with the Netherlands 🇳🇱. 6 major tournaments, 132 games, and 31 goals.



Tras 15 años, Wesley Sneijder dice adiós a la selección de Holanda 🇳🇱. 6 torneos mayores, 132 partidos, y 31 goles. — Miguel L. Sanchez 🇪🇨🇺🇸 (@SanchezML94) September 8, 2018

Great player. Surely will miss watching such a fantastic player. — inyama kingsley (@dephenomenon) September 8, 2018

Top class player that always played with a dedicated heart #Legend — Pogba's Haircut (@SalanoMwavari) September 7, 2018

What a player. Easily should have been Balon dOr in 2010. — Pete Heaney (@Petethepeanut) September 6, 2018

Farewell my Legend.

My hero.

Wesley Sneijder.

Farewell 😢 pic.twitter.com/P2TTUxeUBD — DAVID BRANCH (@SUPREMEBOSS10) September 7, 2018