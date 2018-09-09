Fans sympathize with Luke Shaw after his head injury in England's game against Spain
Manchester United and England defender Luke Shaw sustained a serious head injury that saw him being stretchered off during the Three Lions’s Nations League clash with Spain on Saturday.
The full-back was stretchered off 54 minutes into the UEFA Nations League match after a freak clash with Real Madrid defender Daniel Carvajal. Shaw landed heavily on the ground and appeared to be unconscious. The incident saw the defender leaving the pitch in an oxygen mask and a neck brace. Reports say he was immediately taken to a hospital.
The game was Shaw's first England start in three years. After severely breaking his leg against PSV during the 2015/16 season, the defender was finally back on his feet and rediscovering his form.
The 23-year-old recently opened up about the injury, revealing that he was incredibly close to losing his leg.
Speaking of the injury, the defender said, "I nearly lost my leg, I was really close to actually losing my leg. I never knew that until six months later when the doctor told me."
"At the time, they were thinking about flying me back [from Holland] and if I'd have flown back, I would probably have lost my leg because of the blood clots and stuff in the leg.”
Following the Nations League game, an FA spokesperson revealed that Shaw was "fine and walking and talking in the dressing room" and will undergo further tests at Wembley.
England also tweeted from their official account: "Luke is awake and alert, having been assessed by our doctor and given an X-ray."
Fans were left gutted for the defender and took to Twitter to show support:
Shaw has since tweeted to his fans after the game. The post read, "Thank you for all the love and support I am doing fine and am in the best hands. I'm a fighter so I will be back soon!"