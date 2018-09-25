Fans think they know why the Puskas award was controversially given to Mo Salah

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 817 // 25 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

In a controversial decision, FIFA has awarded its Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his goal against Everton.

It was a big night for Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian was selected in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool ace was recognized for the vital role he played in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990. He also scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Despite missing out on the accolade to Croatia's Luka Modric, Liverpool fans were delighted that the Egyptian walked away with the Puskas prize for Best Goal of the Year.

The Merseyside derby goal was reportedly voted for by fans across the globe and garnered 38 percent of the votes for the award.

The decision came as a shock to fans who mostly assumed that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would walk away with the award for his overhead kick for the Spanish side against Liverpool.

Some fans, however, decided to mock the decision through jokes referring to the Liverpool fan who started a petition demanding UEFA punish Sergio Ramos for hurting Mohamed Salah in a challenge during the Champions League final in May.

The fans insist that FIFA was smart in giving Mo Salah the award because Liverpool fans would have started a petition if the Egyptian didn’t win anything.

It’s proved Salah was given the Puskás award as a compensation 😂😂😂😂😂😂 or else Lfc and Egyptian fans would start a petition again #FIFAFootballAwards — Pearl Monteiro Lobo (@HazelMonteiro2) September 24, 2018

Looks like Salah got the sympathy award. They knew the Scousers would make another petition, so threw him the Puskas.. — I’m Nas-Tee! (@im_NasTee) September 25, 2018

Mo Salah won “best goal” last night because Liverpool fans would have started a petition if he didn’t get anything. #FactsOnly 🙄 — Tapi (@TapiNyoni) September 25, 2018

Good job Salah did win otherwise we’d have another petition on our hands 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Audere Est Facere (@mattrambo77) September 25, 2018

I suppose Salah had to win something, even if it was undeserved (no way better than bales goal) but imagine the petitions and protests by the self pities if he’d not won. #bale #Puskas #selfpitycity #petition — ricbamford (@ricbamford) September 25, 2018

FIFA also released its Team of the Year at the gala on Monday which saw some notable names missing. The FIFPro World 11 includes David De Gea, Dani Alves, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The exclusion of Mo Salah prompted fans to jokingly predict that a petition for Mo Salah to be included in the Team of the Year is also incoming.

No Mo Salah in the FIFA World XI!! Right now Liverpool fans will be crying, rioting, releasing petitions by the thousands, boycotting FIFA games, Football, Idris Elba, Ronaldinho, Michael Ballack, TV, Life. #Salah #Liverpool #FIFAFootballAwards — Ben Jammin S 🌎⚽👊🏼 (@Benjam1206) September 24, 2018

Salah wasn’t good enough for Team of the Year but they didn’t want him going away with nothing so they gave him the Puskas Award to avoid backlash from the Scouse and their habit of death threats & petitions — nick10469 (@nick10469) September 25, 2018

#salah not in the team of the year, reds frantically typing up petitions to #fifa as we speak #FIFAFootballAwards — Mark Mulvey (@mulvey1980) September 24, 2018