Fans think they know why the Puskas award was controversially given to Mo Salah

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
817   //    25 Sep 2018, 16:00 IST


Liverpool v Everton - Premier League
Liverpool v Everton - Premier League

In a controversial decision, FIFA has awarded its Puskas Award for Best Goal of the Year to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah for his goal against Everton.

It was a big night for Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian was selected in the three-man shortlist for the FIFA Player of the Year award.

The Liverpool ace was recognized for the vital role he played in getting Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990. He also scored 32 goals to beat Harry Kane to the Premier League Golden Boot last season.

Despite missing out on the accolade to Croatia's Luka Modric, Liverpool fans were delighted that the Egyptian walked away with the Puskas prize for Best Goal of the Year.

The Merseyside derby goal was reportedly voted for by fans across the globe and garnered 38 percent of the votes for the award.

The decision came as a shock to fans who mostly assumed that Real Madrid's Gareth Bale would walk away with the award for his overhead kick for the Spanish side against Liverpool.

Some fans, however, decided to mock the decision through jokes referring to the Liverpool fan who started a petition demanding UEFA punish Sergio Ramos for hurting Mohamed Salah in a challenge during the Champions League final in May.

The fans insist that FIFA was smart in giving Mo Salah the award because Liverpool fans would have started a petition if the Egyptian didn’t win anything.

FIFA also released its Team of the Year at the gala on Monday which saw some notable names missing. The FIFPro World 11 includes David De Gea, Dani Alves, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Eden Hazard, N’Golo Kante, Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The exclusion of Mo Salah prompted fans to jokingly predict that a petition for Mo Salah to be included in the Team of the Year is also incoming.


Fetching more content...
