Fantasy Bundesliga 2018/19: 5 Bargain buys for your fantasy team

Sumit Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 20 // 27 Sep 2018, 11:39 IST

Joelinton has been in decent form for the German side

Five eventful weeks have passed in the Bundesliga and its fantasy game counterpart, and with that, reliable point-scoring options are beginning to show up. With them, the player ownership has already fluctuated, giving fantasy managers various points to think about.

In this article, we focus on some of the Bundesliga bargains that you should consider bringing into your fantasy team. Obviously, stars such as Joshua Kimmich, Robert Lewandowski and Marco Reus are always worth considering, but rather than looking at the usual suspects, we have tried identifying the cheaper gems.

Note : We have taken those players whose value are less than 4.5M to be considered as bargain buys.

#1 Joelinton (Hoffenheim), Striker, 2.7M

Hoffenheim's front line was in need of a major revamp following the departures of Mark Uth and Serge Gnabry in July, as well as Sandro Wagner's January move to Bayern Munich.

With that void to fill, it is telling that Julian Nagelsmann set about bringing 22-year-old, Joelinton back from a two-year loan spell in Austria with Rapid Vienna, rather than looking elsewhere for reinforcements.

A pacy, hard-working Brazilian striker, with a keen eye for goal - he is now being dubbed as Roberto Firmino's successor at Hoffenheim. Though it is too early for comparisons with Firmino, he could well follow in his compatriot's footsteps under the guidance of Nagelsmann.

He failed to find the target in first three Bundesliga matches, but retains Nagelsmann's faith, having played the full 90 minutes in 4 of the 5 matches. After scoring his first Bundesliga goal in the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 4, Joelinton notched up his first assist in Germany’s top flight on Matchday 5.

Furthermore, the Brazilian's superior pass completion rate (81.1%) compared to fellow strikers Adam Szalai (66.7%) and Andrej Kramaric (80.5%), and his ability to win challenges (47.4% per cent; Szalai 39% and Kramaric 42%) giving him duel points as well, underline the all-round threat he poses.

There is little doubt, then, that Joelinton has the right ingredients to shine in the Bundesliga. Priced at just 2.7M, he is a steal.

