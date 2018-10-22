×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 players who will win you points on Matchday 3

Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
205   //    22 Oct 2018, 23:58 IST

Ronaldo will be going up against Manchester United
Ronaldo will be going up against Manchester United

The third gameweek of the Champions League fantasy is upon us and offers a set of alluring fixtures and opportunities to grab more points. While it also has the potential to turn out a bit of a tricky proposition as a few of the European powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich haven't been performing as per expectations.

One of the biggest news for fantasy managers is perhaps that Messi is out of action for this gameweek while Cristiano Ronaldo makes his comeback.

Other than that, the highest scoring defender in the game, mostly because of his first game exploits, Nicolas Tagliafico is out with an injury as well.

Unlike the FPL counterpart, one gets to make 2 free transfers per Matchday in the Champions League Fantasy. Have a look at the upcoming fixtures and do not be afraid to make big decisions such as getting a big player out whose fixture is far less likely to yield points.

Here are the top 5 matchday 3 options that should get you good points:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Manchester United fan-favourite is returning to Old Trafford and it promises to be a cracker. The last time he played here, the Portuguese tapped in at the back post after being set up brilliantly by Gonzalo Higuain.

This time he would have even more the reasons to be motivated to grab a goal or two since his harsh sending off in the first game kept him out of action in the second game.

His main rival Messi has taken the lead in goals this season; something that will irk Cristiano and may propel him to close the gap on the Argentinian while he is out. His return to Old Trafford might be the perfect stage for it all.

United have been very leaky in defence this season and Juventus might end up exploiting that. Ronaldo himself has been in a rich vein of form having just scored at the weekend.

Only a grand defensive performance by Jose Mourinho's side might be able to stop the Portuguese on Tuesday night.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football Cristiano Ronaldo Mohamed Salah Fantasy Football
Pratyush Chauhan
ANALYST
Full time creative writer always up for a discussion on Football. Has a keen interest in Fantasy Football and creating content based on the same.
Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: The 5 best budget...
RELATED STORY
5 players who have scored against former clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
5 best defender picks for UEFA Champions League Fantasy...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 teams that can win the UEFA Champions League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Champions League Fantasy: Top 5 midfield options for...
RELATED STORY
4 Games to look out for: Champions League Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: 5 talking points from...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League: Most exciting fixtures to look...
RELATED STORY
Players who will rule the Ballon d'Or for the next few years
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Today YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
Today AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
Tomorrow HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
Tomorrow ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
Tomorrow MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
Tomorrow AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
Tomorrow CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
Tomorrow PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us