Fantasy Champions League 2018/19: Top 5 players who will win you points on Matchday 3

Pratyush Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 205 // 22 Oct 2018, 23:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronaldo will be going up against Manchester United

The third gameweek of the Champions League fantasy is upon us and offers a set of alluring fixtures and opportunities to grab more points. While it also has the potential to turn out a bit of a tricky proposition as a few of the European powerhouses like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich haven't been performing as per expectations.

One of the biggest news for fantasy managers is perhaps that Messi is out of action for this gameweek while Cristiano Ronaldo makes his comeback.

Other than that, the highest scoring defender in the game, mostly because of his first game exploits, Nicolas Tagliafico is out with an injury as well.

Unlike the FPL counterpart, one gets to make 2 free transfers per Matchday in the Champions League Fantasy. Have a look at the upcoming fixtures and do not be afraid to make big decisions such as getting a big player out whose fixture is far less likely to yield points.

Here are the top 5 matchday 3 options that should get you good points:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

The former Manchester United fan-favourite is returning to Old Trafford and it promises to be a cracker. The last time he played here, the Portuguese tapped in at the back post after being set up brilliantly by Gonzalo Higuain.

This time he would have even more the reasons to be motivated to grab a goal or two since his harsh sending off in the first game kept him out of action in the second game.

His main rival Messi has taken the lead in goals this season; something that will irk Cristiano and may propel him to close the gap on the Argentinian while he is out. His return to Old Trafford might be the perfect stage for it all.

United have been very leaky in defence this season and Juventus might end up exploiting that. Ronaldo himself has been in a rich vein of form having just scored at the weekend.

Only a grand defensive performance by Jose Mourinho's side might be able to stop the Portuguese on Tuesday night.

1 / 5 NEXT