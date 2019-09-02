Fantasy Premier League: 3 players who surprised us the most in game-week 4

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 36 // 02 Sep 2019, 19:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jamie Vardy

Game-week 4 of the Premier League saw some big games and some even bigger upsets. Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Southampton while Chelsea played out a 2-2 stalemate with Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal and Tottenham played out the latest instalment of the North London derby but it too ended all square. Unai Emery's men were in trouble after forty minutes but rallied to come from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw.

There were many players who delivered big returns in the Fantasy Premier League as well. But, in this article, we pick out three players who surprised us the most with their performance this week.

#3 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Vardy was brilliant against Bournemouth

Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy struck two goals against Bournemouth at the King Power Stadium on Saturday and bagged sixteen Fantasy points for his exploits.

The Foxes won 3-1 thanks to his brace and Youri Tielemans' 41st-minute goal, which was assisted by Vardy. Although Callum Wilson pulled one back for the visitors, Brendan Rodgers' side comfortably collected three points from the encounter.

Vardy, who also scored in Leicester's last Premier League match against Sheffield United and bagged eight points, is suddenly becoming an attractive option for plenty of Fantasy managers.

The Englishman is quite underrated and thus, has been surprising people with his consistent displays this term.

Priced at £8.9m, the striker could be a good buy if one is looking for decently priced forwards. The Foxes, however, face Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool in their next few games so that is something the FPL managers would have to keep in mind.

Advertisement

2) Callum Robinson (Sheffield United)

Callum Robinson scored for Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge

Callum Robinson played an important part in his side's gritty draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. He scored Sheffield United's first goal just after the break and inspired his teammates to take the fight to Frank Lampard's side.

For his efforts, Robinson earned eleven FPL points, which took his tally to fifteen for the season. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches, the forward has played each Premier League game for the Blades this season but has only one goal to show for his efforts. Hence, several were surprised that he was able to breach Chelsea with ease.

The Irishman was on top form and managed to negate the Blues' defence. Sheffield United face Everton, Liverpool and Arsenal in three of their next five games, so one wonders if Robinson will be able to carry on. He is priced at an affordable £5.3m.

3) Jannik Vestergaard (Southampton)

Jannik Vestergaard scored Southampton's equalizer against Manchester United

Jannik Vestergaard's fifty-eighth minute equaliser for Southampton against Manchester United will always be remembered by the Southampton faithful. The tall Dane rose above Victor Lindelof to nod home Kevin Danso's cross past David de Gea.

He earned eleven Fantasy points for his performance on Saturday and that has taken his tally for the season to 22 points. Priced at a decent £5m, Vestergaard could be a good buy for FPL managers looking to strengthen their defence.

Southampton face Sheffield United and Bournemouth next, both of whom have a Fixture Difficulty Rating (FDR) of 2 so the Dane could prove to be a shrewd purchase. He also bagged nine points in the Saints' last game against Brighton and Hove Albion so there is every possibility that he could extend his golden run in the upcoming games.