Fantasy Premier League: 4 top picks for gameweek nine

Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18 Oct 2018, 01:46 IST

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League
Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

After representing their country in the international break, players are back to their domestic league and clubs. The Premier League gets underway this Saturday with two giants in the league Manchester United and Chelsea opening gameweek nine.

In the last few weeks, we saw players like Eden Hazard, Joshua King, and Daniel Sturridge score goals and outclass a other players.

Meanwhile, the Fantasy Premier League will also commence, and fans will be making the best choice to get the most points and be at the top of the table. So to help shape your team we have listed the top 4 essential players that can take your team to the next level.

Let's look at the best four players who can outclass their opponent and get the maximum points.

1. West Ham United--Marko Arnautović


Marko Arnautović in action against Brighton & Hove Albion
Marko Arnautović in action against Brighton & Hove Albion

Marko has lived up to his form from last season scoring four goals and one assist in seven appearances for West Ham United. The Austrian striker also has a goal ratio of 0.23 goals per match according to Premier League stat.

His price is at £7 million which is less than most forwards but with his skills and his current form, he will the one player that needs to be on the team.

West Ham United are 15th on the table in which they've won only two games while losing one game and drawing the other five games. Next up they will face Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium on Saturday.


2.Fulham--Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

The Serbian forward has been on fire for Fulham as he has already scored five goals in this season. Mitrović also had a ratio of 0.31 goals per match according to the premier League stat.

Mitrović's price on Fantasy Premier League is only £6.9 million which is less than many top forwards, but with his record and consistent performance he is one that can change the momentum of the game.

Fulham will travel to the Cardiff City Stadium to play against Cardiff City who are at the bottom of the table.


3.Wolverhampton Wanderers--Matthew James Doherty

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton FC - Premier League

Wolverhampton defender Matthew James Doherty's performance this season has been stunning as Wolves have conceded only six goals in eight games. He scored a total score of 49 fantasy points for the first eight games and is higher than many top defenders such as Walker, Trippier, Gomez. His price is only £4.9 million which is much less than his big-name counterparts and his presence in the team could be vital in the defense also.

Wolverhampton are currently the seventh-placed with thirteen points from eight games on the table, winning four games and losing one game against Leicester City and three draws. They will be up against Watford, who are 9th place, at the Molineux Stadium.


4.Bournemouth--Joshua King

Joshua King
Joshua King

The Norwegian striker had once again been instrumental for Bournemouth, as his form keeps rising scoring four goals in eight games. His price is at £6.4 million which is a bargain for a striker and could be a fantasy football differential who can bring in points.

Bournemouth is currently 6th place with sixteen points from eight games winning five games while losing two games and one draw. Their next game is a home game against 16th placed Southampton at the Vitality stadium.















Premier League 2018-19 West Ham United AFC Bournemouth Joshua King Aleksandar Mitrovic Fantasy Football Team of the Week EPL Attackers
Ontiwell Khongthaw
ANALYST
"Football is a game that has the power to inspire and nurture the sense of responsibility, confidence, and discipline in everyone."
