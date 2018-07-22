Fantasy Premier League 2018/19: 5 New Players to Watch Out For

Manoj Waykole FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.69K // 22 Jul 2018, 19:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It's time to make your Fantasy team for the new Premier League season

Every year of FPL brings different challenges along with it. The first challenge every player will face is of the players to include in their team. Top performers of last season will surely be bumped up in their prices.

Managerial changes and arrival of new players can have an impact on game time of players. So, just including the performers of last season is not the solution.

We need to look at all the parameters involved. Have they featured in the World Cup? When will they return? Even if they return will they feature for the first GameWeek?

Also, not every player performs like he did in the previous season. The selection of players is made difficult by addition of players in the league from the newly promoted sides too. They offer comparable returns being priced significantly lower than the existing players.

Here is a list of five new players added to FPL this year who can make an impact in the Premier League.

Note: All the prices mentioned in this article are from the official website of FPL

#1 Andriy Yarmolenko (West Ham United) - £7.0m

West Ham's main man next term?

Manuel Lanzini's (£6.5m) long-term injury and Marko Arnautovic's (£7.0m) reclassification as a forward makes Andriy Yarmolenko a go-to option in midfield for West Ham United. There are doubts involving Arnautovic being a West Ham player next season too.

According to the reports, he is looking to move out of London. This could see Yarmolenko playing as forward ahead of Hernandez.

Yarmolenko has an eye for a goal which makes him an attacking threat and always makes those attacking runs. He will benefit by the presence of Felipe Anderson (£7.0m) in the side who will always try to find him.

This will increase Yarmolenko's threat playing as a wing or as a forward and will surely return attacking points who produced three goals and two assists for Borussia Dortmund in 18 Bundesliga appearances.

Also, he has scored 35 goals in 77 appearances for Ukraine and is their second highest goalscorer. Yarmolenko is already the most-owned player from West Ham in FPL.

1 / 5 NEXT