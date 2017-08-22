Fantasy Premier League Tips: 5 Liverpool players you should pick this year

These 5 Liverpool players will hold your fantasy team in good stead

Liverpool have begun their season with a win against Crystal Palace and a draw against Watford. While the potentially imminent departure of talisman Philippe Coutinho haunts the club, Jurgen Klopp's men will try to be oblivious to the hubbub and mount a challenge for the English Premier League.

The Reds have looked like a menacing force so far, after emphatic performances in their pre-season fixtures, including the routing of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

With Liverpool fully intending to surge ahead, here are 5 Liverpool players you should bet on in the Fantasy Premier League this season.

#5 Joel Matip - £5.5

Joel Matip arrived at Anfield only a year ago, but has since been transformed into perhaps the only Liverpool defender we know will start for sure. Matip made 28 appearances for Liverpool last season and the centre-back has transitioned into a fixed piece in a frequently rotated defense line.

The Cameroon International has started both of Liverpool's games this season and could become a permanent fixture for the rest of the season. In the Fantasy Premier League, Matip garnered a total of 97 points last season and could do even better this season.

The arrival of Andrew Robertson will further enhance the Liverpool defense, making Matip a good pick on your fantasy team. At £5.5, he's a cheaper option than most defenders that play for the Big 6.