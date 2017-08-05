Fantasy Premier League Tips: Five Manchester United players you should pick this year

by Aakanksh Sanketh Top 5 / Top 10 05 Aug 2017, 17:05 IST

Manchester United have indeed flexed their financial muscle this summer and already beefed up their squad with quality players like Romelu Lukaku, Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof.

The Red Devils were an exhilarating bunch in their pre-season fixtures, losing just the lone game against Barcelona. Jose Mourinho's side will be raring to go this season and here are five Manchester United players you should be putting your money on in the Fantasy Premier League.

#5 Antonio Valencia - £6.5

Despite rumoured links with Paris Saint-Germain's Serge Aurier, Valencia is likely to be Jose Mourinho's preference in the starting 11. The Ecuadorian defender is sure to be a constant in the Red Devils side as either a right-back or a right wing-back, depending on which formation Jose chooses to employ.

Valencia utilized the pre-season fixtures to the utmost, with spectacular performances on the wing. The bullish defender is capable of charging not just into but also past defences. His passing too seems to have improved drastically, making him a major threat on the wings, capable of picking up points for assists every now and then.

With De Gea between the sticks, Manchester United are bound to continue excelling defensively, giving Valencia plenty of opportunities to pick up clean sheet points as well.

In spite of his slightly expensive price tag, Valencia is sure to bring you points in plenty.