Farense vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15, 2025 

SC Farense and Braga battle for three points in a Primeira Liga round 26 clash on Saturday at the Estadio de Sao Luis.

Ad

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Estoril last weekend. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Vinicius Zanocelo and Alejandro Marques scoring to put Estoril two goals up by the 54th minute. Rui Costa halved the deficit with five minutes left before Miguel Menino equalised in the third minute of injury time.

Braga, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 home win over Porto. Ricardo Horta's 17th-minute strike settled the contest. The win left the Archbishops in fourth spot in the standings, with 50 points from 25 games, while Farense are 17th with as many points.

Ad

Trending

Farense vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have 15 wins from their last 30 head-to-head games with Farense, losing six

Their most recent clash in October saw Braga win 2-0 at home.

Five of Braga's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals and also saw one side fail to score.

Farense are winless in 11 competitive games, losing six.

Five of Braga's last six competitive games, including the last four, have been decided by one-goal margins.

Farense have the second-worst home record in the league, woth seven points from 12 games.

Ad

Farense vs Braga Prediction

Farense are six points away from safety and need to start garnering points to avoid returning to the second division. They are winless in seven home games, losing the last five.

Braga, meanwhile, boosted their hopes of finishing in the top-three with their win at Porto. The victory saw them move level with the Dragons in third spot. and they will aim to consolidate their spot with a victory.

Ad

Expect Braga to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Farense 0-1 Braga

Farense vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Braga to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback