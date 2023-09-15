Farense host Braga at the Estadio de Sao Luis in the Liga Portugal on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to the season.

Farense are currently 15th in the league, having won only one of their opening four games. Jose Mota's side will be going into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Famalicao last time out and will hope to kickstart their season with a win against Braga on Saturday.

Braga, on the other hand, are currently 6th in the league, three points off the top of the table. Artur Jorge's side are unbeaten so far this season and look to continue their strong form with a win against Farense on Saturday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for and interesting matchup.

Farense vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Braga have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides and are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Farense, winning three of them.

The two sides shared the spoils in a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in July 2021.

Farense goalkeeper Ricardo Velho has the most saves per game in the league with 4.8.

Braga are unbeaten in their last four away games across all competitions. and have scored 12 goals during that run.

Farense vs Braga Prediction

The two sides have been in contrasting runs of form and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Farense will be without Jhon Velasquez due to injury and Zach Muscat due to suspension. Meanwhile, Braga will take a full strength side into the game.

It's hard to see Farense taking anything away from the game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides. We predict Braga will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Farense 1-3 Braga

Farense vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga Win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals scored in the game (Braga has scored nine goals in their opening four games, while Farense has scored six)

Tip 3 - Ricardo Horta to score/assist (The forward has two goals and one assist in his opening three games this season)