Farense vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | February 9th 2025

SC Farense and Nacional will trade tackles in a Primeira Liga round 21 clash on Sunday (February 9th). The game will be played at Estadio de Sao Luis.

The home side will be hoping to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered away to Sporting Lisbon last weekend. They were two goals behind by the 26th minute courtesy of goals from Ivan Fresneda and Ousmane Diomande, but Lucas Africo halved the deficit in first-half injury time. Conrad Harder made sure of the result with three minutes left on the clock.

Nacional, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Arouca. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Pablo Gozalbez and Henrique Araujo scoring for the visitors while Ulisses pulled one back in injury time.

The loss left the Madeira outfit in 14th spot in the table, having garnered 19 points from 20 games. Farense are 17th on 15 points, making this a relegation six-pointer.

Farense vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Nacional have six wins from the last 11 head-to-head games. Farense were victorious four times while one game was drawn.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Nacional claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

Nacional have scored at least two goals in four of the last six head-to-head games.

Farense are winless in their last six games across competitions (three losses).

Nacional have conceded at least two goals in five of their last seven league games.

Farense have the second-worst home record in the league with seven points garnered in nine games played in front of their fans.

Farense vs Nacional Prediction

Farense currently occupy one of the two automatic relegation spots. They are three points away from safety and will be aiming for maximum points to potentially climb out of the bottom three.

Things are only slightly better for Nacional, who hold just a two-point cushion over the dropzone. Tiago Margarido's side will be looking nervously over their shoulders and a loss here could see them drop below the dreaded dotted line. They have the joint-worst away record in the league with just three points garnered in 10 games played on their travels.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Farense 1-1 Nacional

Farense vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

