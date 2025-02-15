Farense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

The action continues in round 22 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga as Farense and Porto square off at the Estadio de Sao Luis on Sunday. Martin Anselmi’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their previous 10 games against the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Farense failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Nacional when the two sides squared off at the Estadio de Sao Luis last Sunday.

Tozé Marreco’s men have now lost three games on the bounce and are without a win in their last seven games across all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws since a 2-1 victory over Famalicao on December 21.

Farense have picked up 15 points from their 21 matches so far to sit 17th in Primeira Liga standings, three points above rock-bottom Boavista.

Elsewhere, Porto played out a 1-1 draw with Italian outfit AS Roma at the Estadio do Dragao in the first leg of their Europa League knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday.

Anselmi’s men now turn their focus to the Primeira Liga, where they have failed to win their last five matches, losing twice and claiming three draws since the turn of the year.

With 43 points from 21 matches, Porto are currently third in the league standings, level on points with fourth-placed Braga and eight points off league leaders Sporting Lisbon.

Farense vs Porto Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins and one draw from the previous 10 meetings between the two teams.

Porto have won just one of their most recent nine games across all competitions, losing four and picking up four draws since the turn of the year.

Farense have failed to win their last five home matches, losing four and claiming one draw since the start of December.

Porto failed to win four of their most recent five away games — losing three and claiming one draw — with a 1-0 victory at Maccabi Tel Aviv on January 30 being the exception.

Farense vs Porto Prediction

While Porto have struggled to get going of late, they will be backing themselves against a Farense side who have failed to win their last 10 encounters.

Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, we predict Porto will secure all three points at the Estadio de Sao Luis.

Prediction: Farense 1-3 Porto

Farense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five clashes)

