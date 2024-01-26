Farense vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Farense will square off against FC Porto in a Primeira Liga matchday 19 fixture on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Casa Pia. Marco Matias, Zach Muscat and Bruno Duarte all found the back of the net to help their side leave with all three points. Fernando Andrade scored a late consolation strike for the hosts.

Porto, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 5-0 home bashing of Moreirense. Wendell scored a brace for the Dragons while Evanilson, Galeno and Alan Varela also scored in the rout.

The victory left them in third spot in the standings, having garnered 41 points from 18 games. Farense are seventh with 24 points to show for their efforts in 18 games.

Farense vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 28th meeting between the two sides. Porto have 23 wins to their name, Farense were victorious on two occasions while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2023 when Porto claimed a 2-1 home victory.

Porto have won the last seven head-to-head games on the bounce, scoring 18 goals and conceding three.

Four of Farense's last five league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Porto are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, winning six games in this sequence.

Porto have the joint-best defensive away record in the league with seven goals conceded in nine games on the road (alongside Benfica).

Farense have blown hot and cold throughout the season and have the opportunity to win consecutive games in the league for only the second time this term. However, their overall and recent record in head-to-head games does not inspire confidence.

Porto have won their last seven games against Farense and will enter this game as favorites on paper. Their away games have tended to be cagey and Sergio Conceicao's side could be compact once more.

We are backing the visitors to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Farense 0-2 Porto

Farense vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Porto to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Porto/Porto