Farense vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2020-21 

Farense will welcome Porto to the Estadio Sao Luis on Monday for a matchday 15 fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

This will be the first fixture for the hosts in almost two weeks, as they have not been in action since defeating Gil Vicente 3-1 at home on 10 January.

Porto suffered a 2-1 defeat to Sporting Lisbon in the semifinal of the Taca de Portugal on Tuesday and played out a 1-1 draw with Benfica last Friday.

The defending champions currently sit in second place, four points behind Sporting. Meanwhile, Farense are in 16th spot and outside the relegation zone on goal difference (with a game in hand).

Farense vs Porto Head-to-Head

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Previous games between the pair have been extremely one-sided, with Porto having the advantage.

The Dragons were victorious on 15 previous occasions and drew the other game, scoring 43 goals and conceding just eight. Farense are yet to taste victory against Porto.

Their last meeting came in the 2001-02 season when Farense last played in the top-flight and Porto posted a 3-0 victory away from home.

Farense form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Farense vs Porto Team News

Farense

There are no injury concerns for the hosts and manager Sergio Vieira has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

However, Winger Lica is suspended following his red card in the victory over Vicente earlier in the month.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Lica

Porto

There are five injury absentees for the defending champions. Evanilson, Luis Diaz, and Sergio Oliveira are all ruled out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Mouhamed Mbaye is sidelined with an ACL problem, while Ivan Marcano is undergoing rehabilitation for his ACL injury.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Sergio Conceicao.

Injuries: Ivan Marcano, Mouhamed Mbaye, Evanlison, Luis Diaz, Sergio Oliveira

Suspension: None

Farense vs Porto Predicted XI

Farense Predicted XI (4-4-2): Rafael Defendi (GK); Fabio Nunes, Claudio Falcao, Bura Nogueira, Amine Oudrhiri; Bilel Aouacheria, Felipe Melo, Fabricio Isidoro, Hugo Seco; Patrick, Ryan Gauld

Porto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Augustin Marchesin (GK); Zaidu Sanusi, Malang Sarr, Chancel Mbemba, Wison Manafa; Joao Mario, Fabio Vieira, Felipe Anderson; Otavio, Moussa Marega, Jesus Corona

Farense vs Porto Prediction

Porto's loss to Sporting Lisbon saw their 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end. Porto will be keen to not lose further ground on the table-toppers.

Farense have struggled since their return to the top-flight and are no match for their visitors. We expect a comfortable victory for Porto.

Prediction: Farense 0-3 Porto