Farense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2023

SC Farense will welcome Sporting Lisbon to Estadio de Sao Luis for a Primeira Liga matchday seven fixture on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Tondela at the same venue in the League Cup on Wednesday. Ze Luis' 14th-minute strike was enough to give them the victory.

The Faro outfit will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them fall to a 1-0 defeat away to Moreirense.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Rio Ave last Monday. Paulinho and Marcus Edwards scored first-half goals to inspire the victory.

The win took the Lions joint-top of the standings, having garnered 16 points from six games alongside Porto. Farense sit in 11th spot with six points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Farense vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Lisbon have 21 wins and five draws from their last 28 games against Farense.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Sporting Lisbon claimed a 6-0 home win in the Portuguese League Cup.

Four of Farense's last five games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sporting Lisbon are on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions this season, winning six games in this sequence.

Sporting Lisbon have won each of the last six head-to-head games, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four.

Farense vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Farense gained promotion to the top flight as runners-up in the Segunda Division last season. They have started the campaign relatively well, although they sit just one point above the dropzone.

Sporting Lisbon have started the season with a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions and are looking like worthy title challengers at this early stage. Porto and Benfica are due to face each other this week and Ruben Amorim's side will be looking to take advantage of their two rivals potentially dropping points.

Farense have already claimed a major scalp at this ground this season, defeating high-fliers Braga 3-1, indicating their potential to cause an upset. We are backing Sporting Lisbon to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Farense 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Farense vs Sporting Lisbon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sporting Lisbon to score over 1.5 goals