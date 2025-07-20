Farense will square off against Sporting Lisbon at the Estádio de São Luís in a preseason friendly on Monday. The hosts are set to play three more friendlies this month, while Leões will play Sunderland in another friendly on Monday night.

Ad

Leões de Faro got their preseason underway with a 1-1 draw against Santa Clara last week. Santa Clara took the lead in the 75th minute, and Rivaldo Morais pulled the hosts level five minutes later.

The capital club got their preseason underway with a 1-0 win over Torrense earlier this month. They met Portimonense and Celtic on Wednesday. They were held to a goalless draw by Portimonense and lost 2-0 to Celtic.

Ad

Trending

Farense vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 55 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 44 wins. Leões de Faro have four wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

They met in the Primeira Liga last season, and the capital club secured a league double, recording an 8-1 aggregate win.

The visitors are on an 11-game winning streak in this fixture.

Leões de Faro have conceded one goal apiece in five of their last six games in all competitions, including friendlies.

The capital club have scored at least three goals in their last six meetings against the hosts.

Leões have failed to score in their last two friendlies and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

The visitors' 2-0 loss to Celtic was their first defeat across all competitions since February.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in three of their last five meetings against the capital club.

Ad

Farense vs Sporting Prediction

Leões de Faro are winless against the capital club since 2001, losing 11 games since. They went winless in the preseason in 2024 and continued that form with a 1-1 draw last week.

Leões went winless in two friendlies last week and will look to bounce back here. They have won their last 11 games in this fixture, scoring 34 goals, and are strong favorites.

Ricardo Esgaio, Nuno Santos, and Daniel Bragança are sidelined with injuries, while Hidemasa Morita is back in full training and is in contention to start after sitting out the games against Portimonense and Celtic.

Ad

The capital club have been the dominant side in these meetings and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Farense 1-2 Sporting

Farense vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More