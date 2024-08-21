Farense vs Sporting Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23, 2024 

Farense host Sporting at the Estadio de Sao Luis on Friday in the third round of the Primeira Liga. The hosts are 16th in the league table and are winless this campaign..

They lost 1-0 to Rio Ave in their last match, falling behind in the first half, but aa late strike from Dario Poveda struck the woodwork as they returmed empty-handed.

Sporting, meanwhile, have shaken off their shock Super Cup defeat by thrashing CD Nacional 6-1 on the road. Four different players got on the scoresheet, including last season's top scorer Viktor Gyokeres, who netted a brace. Sporting are atop the league with six points.

Farense vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 61 meetings between Farense and Sporting, who lead 49-5.

Sporting have won their last nine games in the fixture since 2001.

Farense are without a clean sheet in 16 games in the fixture.

Sporting (9) are the highest-scoring side in the Primeira Liga this season.

Farense are without a clean sheet in five league games.

Farense vs Sporting Prediction

Farense have lost their last four league games stretching back to last season. They have lost three of their last four home games and could struggle here.

Sporting, meanwhie, are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing their two previous competitive outings. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors emerge victorious fairly comfortably.

Prediction: Farense 1-3 Sporting

Farense vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sporting

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups.)

