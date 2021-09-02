Faroe Islands vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers continue this weekend in group F with the Faroe Islands hosting Denmark on Saturday in the fifth round at the Torsovollur.

The Faroe Islands have picked up just one point so far in their qualification campaign, scoring just twice and conceding 12 goals. They are joint on points with last-place Moldova but sit a place above them in the table due to a better goal difference.

The Faroe Islands have picked up just one win in their last nine games and are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats in the qualifiers. They sit 11 points behind their visitors and need an unlikely win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Denmark have performed outstandingly well in their qualification campaign so far. They have won all four of their games and are yet to concede any goals. They sit top of the table five points clear of second-placed Israel.

Denmark defeated Israel 2-0 in their first qualifier. They then defeated Moldova 8-0 in their next game before winning 4-0 against Austria. The Danes then picked up their fourth win on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Scotland.

Faroe Islands vs Denmark Head-to-Head

The Faroe Islands and Denmark have met just four times in the past. Denmark have won all four of the games.

The two sides last met in a friendly in October last year. Denmark won the game 4-0 with first-half goals from Andreas Skov Olsen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle and Andreas Cornelius.

Faroe Islands Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): L-L-L-D

Denmark Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-W-W

Faroe Islands vs Denmark Team News

Faroe Islands

The Faroe Islands have no injury or suspension concerns ahead of Saturday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark

Martin Braithwaite is a doubt for the game after picking up a knock in action for Barcelona last week .

Injured: None

Doubtful: Martin Braithwaite

Suspended: None

Faroe Islands vs Denmark Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-5-1): Gunnar Nielsen; Gilli Sorensen, Odmar Faero, Sonni Nattestad, Rene Shaki Joensen; Solvi Vatnhamar, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Jakub Biskopsto, Brandur Hendriksson, Meinhard Olsen; Klaemint Olsen

Denmark Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kasper Schmeichel; Joachim Andersen, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen; Daniel Wass, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Joakim Maehle; Andreas Skov Olsen, Mikael Damsgaard, Yusuf Poulsen

Faroe Islands vs Denmark Prediction

The Faroe Islands have been poor and have scored just two goals in their qualifiers so far and have conceded 12.

Denmark, on the other hand, have won all their games in dominant fashion. With 16 goals scored and none conceded so far, Denmark should extend their winning run to five games.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-3 Denmark

Edited by Shardul Sant