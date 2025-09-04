Faroe Islands vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

The Faroe Islands and Croatia return to action in Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they lock horns at the Torsvollur Stadium on Friday. Zlatko Dalic’s men boast a 100% record in the qualifiers and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling as they eye a place in the mundial next year.
The Faroe Islands turned in a resilient team display last time out when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Gibraltar in their World Cup qualifying clash on June 9.
This was a much-needed result for Eydun Klakstein’s side, who had lost each of their previous four games in all competitions, including defeats against Czechia and Montenegro in the opening two games in Group L.
With just three points from their opening three games, Faroe Islands are currently bottom but one in Group L, only above last-placed Gibraltar, who have lost each of their four games so far.
Meanwhile, Croatia picked up consecutive victories in the World Cup qualifiers last time out when they thrashed Czechia 5-1 at Opus Arena on June 9.
Before that, Dalic’s men suffered a penalty-shootout defeat against France in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals in March before bouncing back in an emphatic 7-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar in their first outing in Group L of the World Cup qualifiers.
Croatia, who are currently 10th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, sit second in the Group L standings, three points off first-placed Czechia, albeit with one game in hand.
Faroe Islands vs Croatia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between the Faroe Islands and Croatia, and both sides will be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- The Faroe Islands have failed to win 17 of their most recent 19 competitive matches, losing 12 and claiming five draws since September 2022.
- Croatia have won just one of their last eight competitive games on the road while losing four and claiming three draws since June 2024.
- The Faroe Islands are on a run of seven straight competitive matches without a win, losing four and picking up three draws since a 2-1 victory over Turkey in September 2022.
Faroe Islands vs Croatia Prediction
While the Faroe Islands will look to pick up from where they left off against Gibraltar and continue their push for a first-ever World Cup appearance, next up is the daunting challenge of facing a significantly superior and more experienced Croatia side.
That said, we predict Dalic’s men will show their class this weekend and come away with maximum points at the Torsvollur Stadium.
Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Croatia
Faroe Islands vs Croatia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Croatia’s last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been at least 11 corner kicks in the visitors’ last five outings)