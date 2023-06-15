Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2023

Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic go head-to-head at the Tórsvøllur Stadium in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Saturday.

Jaroslav Silhavy’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of Group E.

Faroe Islands were denied a dream start to their Euro 2024 qualifiers as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Moldova in March’s group opener.

Hakan Ericson’s men were involved in a fixture three days later, when they fell to a slender 1-0 loss to North Macedonia at the Philip II Arena.

Faroe Islands, who are currently fourth in Group E of the qualifiers, head into the weekend without a win in their last four matches since a 2-1 victory over Turkey in September 2022.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, were denied a second consecutive victory in the qualifiers as they were held to a goalless draw by Moldova last time out.

This followed an impressive 3-1 victory over Poland on March 24 which saw their run of four straight defeats in competitive matches come to an end.

With four points from a possible six, the Czech Republic currently sit at the top of Group E, one point above second-placed Poland.

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the sixth-ever meeting between the two nations, with the Czech Republic winning their previous five encounters.

The most recent meeting between Faroe Islands and the Czech Republic came last November, when Silhavy’s side stormed to an emphatic 5-0 victory at the Andruv Stadium.

The National Team are currently on a four-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice since last September’s victory over Turkey.

The Czech Republic have failed to win their last seven away games across all competitions, losing five and picking up two draws since the start of 2020.

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic Prediction

The Czech Republic will be excited to face a Faroe Islands side who are currently 87 places below them in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Silhavy’s men have won their previous five games against the hosts and we predict they will extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 1-3 Czech Republic

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czech Republic

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Faroe Islands’ last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Czech Republic’s last six outings)

