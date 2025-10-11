Faroe Islands vs Czechia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

Czechia will be aiming to pull three points clear at the top of Group L of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on the Faroe Islands at the Torsvollur Stadium on Sunday. Eydun Klakstein’s men picked up consecutive victories for the first time since September 2020 and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling in what has been an impressive qualifying campaign.

Ad

The Faroe Islands turned in a superb team display on Thursday as they thrashed Montenegro 4-0 when the two nations squared off at the Torsvollur Stadium.

With that result, Klakstein’s side have won three of their most recent four competitive matches, having lost each of the three games preceding this run.

With nine points from six qualifying matches, the Faroe Islands are currently third in the Group L table, three points above fourth-placed Montenegro.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, there was nothing to separate Czechia and Croatia in the top-of-the-table clash on Thursday when they played out a goalless draw at Fortuna Arena.

Before that, Ivan Hasek’s men saw their three-game winning streak in the qualifiers come to an end in June, when they were beaten 5-1 by Croatia at Opus Arena, before bouncing back in a 2-0 victory over Montenegro on September 5.

Czechia have picked up 13 points from their six matches in Group L to sit second in the standings, level on points with first-placed Croatia, who have one game in hand.

Ad

Faroe Islands vs Czechia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Czechia boast a 100% record in this fixture, having won each of their previous eight games against the Faroe Islands.

Their first encounter ended in a 2-0 victory in favour of Hasek’s men back in August 1997, while their last meeting came in March’s reverse fixture, where Czechia picked up a hard-fought 2-1 victory on home soil.

The Faroe Islands are unbeaten in five of their last six home games across all competitions, claiming two wins and three draws since the start of 2024.

Czechia have won just two of their last nine away matches in all competitions while losing four and picking up three draws since June 2024.

Ad

Faroe Islands vs Czechia Prediction

While the Faroe Islands can take pride in their performance in the qualifiers, Sunday’s game could prove pivotal in their push for a place in the World Cup.

Their record against Czechia in this fixture leaves little room for optimism, and we see them struggling against a well-drilled side who boast a superior and more experienced group.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Czechia

Ad

Faroe Islands vs Czechia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Czechia to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the Faroe Islands’s last seven games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last seven matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More