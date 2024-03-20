Faroe Islands vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2024

The Faroe Islands will face Liechtenstein at the Marbella Football Centre on Friday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

Landsliðið endured a perhaps expectedly poor run of form in the European Championship qualifiers and will be looking forward to the Nations League later in the year. They played out a goalless draw against Albania in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the match.

Following Friday's game, the Faroe Islands will face Denmark in another friendly outing next week while their opponents will lock horns with Latvia at the Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium on the same day.

Liechtenstein endured an even more difficult qualification campaign than their opponents and continue to search for their first win under manager Konrad Funfstuck. They were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Luxembourg last time out, conceding the sole goal of the game midway through the second half despite holding a numerical advantage for a vast portion of the match.

Faroe Islands vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between the two teams. Landsliðið have won all seven matchups in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2000.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in March 2022 which the Faroe Islands won 1-0 via a first-half strike from Patrik Johannesen.

Liechtenstein have failed to score any goals in two of their last three games in this fixture.

Faroe Islands have managed just one clean sheet in their last 18 games across all competitions.

The Blue-Reds have failed to score any goals in 13 of their last 14 games across all competitions.

Faroe Islands vs Liechtenstein Prediction

The Faroe Islands' latest result ended an eight-game losing streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. Coincidentally, their last win on foreign soil came against the Blue-Reds back in 2022 and they will hope they can find similar luck on Friday.

Liechtenstein are on an abysmal 23-game losing streak and are without a win in their last 35 games across all competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Landsliðið come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 2-0 Liechtenstein

Faroe Islands vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Faroe Islands to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of Liechtenstein's last four matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Landsliðið's last nine matchups)