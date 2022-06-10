Faroe Islands vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Faroe Islands play host to Lithuania at the Tórsvøllur Stadium in Group C1 of the UEFA Nations League on Saturday.

Both sides head into the game on a run of two defeats from their opening two games of the campaign and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Faroe Islands failed to find their feet in the Nations League as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Luxembourg on Tuesday.

This followed a 4-0 loss at the hands of Turkey when the sides locked horns in last week’s group opener.

Faroe Islands have now lost each of their last six competitive games, stretching back to a 2-1 win over Moldova in September 2021.

Lithuania, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 6-0 thrashing against Turkey last time out.

Prior to that, they kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 loss to Luxembourg on June 4.

Lithuania head into the weekend on a three-game losing streak across all competitions, conceding nine goals and failing to score in that time.

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania Head-To-Head

With seven wins from the nine meetings between the sides, Lithuania have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture. Faroe Islands have managed one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Faroe Islands Form Guide: L-L-W-D-L

Lithuania Form Guide: L-L-L-W-D

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania Team News

Faroe Islands

René Shaki Joensen and Sølvi Vatnhamar are both suspended after receiving their marching orders against Luxembourg last time out.

Injured: None

Suspended: René Shaki Joensen, Sølvi Vatnhamar

Lithuania

Lithuania head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-4-2): Gunnar Nielsen; Sonni Nattestad, Odmar Faeroe, Hoerdur Askham, Viljormur Davidsen; Gilli Rolantsson, Jóannes Bjartalíð, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Meinhard Olsen; Hallur Hansson, Klaemint Olsen

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ernestas Setkus; Pijus Sirvys, Benas Satkus, Linas Klimavicius, Saulius Mikoliunas; Vilius Armanavicius, Linas Megelaitis; Arvydas Novikovas, Paulius Golubickas, Artur Dolznikov; Karolis Laukzemis

Faroe Islands vs Lithuania Prediction

Faroe Islands and Lithuania have endured a slow start to their Nations League campaign and find themselves in the bottom half of the group table. They head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared in this one.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 1-1 Lithuania

