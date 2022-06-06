Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Seeking to make it two wins from two in Group C1 of the UEFA Nations League, Luxembourg visit the Tórsvøllur Stadium to face Faroe Islands on Tuesday.

The hosts, who were handed an opening-day defeat, will be looking to quickly bounce back and get their campaign up and running.

Faroe Islands were denied a dream start to their Nations League campaign as they suffered a humbling 4-0 loss against Turkey.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game unbeaten run, claiming one draw and one win from their two friendly fixtures back in March.

Faroe Islands have now lost each of their last five competitive games, scoring three and conceding 13 goals in that time.

Luxembourg, on the other hand, made light work of Lithuania as they claimed a 2-0 victory when the sides met in Friday’s group opener.

Prior to that, Luc Holtz’s men were on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions.

Luxembourg have now won two consecutive competitive games away from home and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg Head-To-Head

This will be the fifth meeting between the sides. Faroe Islands boast a superior record in their previous four encounters, picking up three wins and one draw in that time.

Faroe Islands Form Guide: L-W-D-L-L

Luxembourg Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg Team News

Faroe Islands

Faroe Islands head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Luxembourg

Edvin Muratović is a doubt for the visitors after coming off injured in the Saturday’s opener against Lithuania.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Edvin Muratović

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg Predicted XI

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-5-1): Gunnar Nielsen; Rene Joensen, Odmar Faeroe, Hoerdur Askham, Viljormur Davidsen; Gilli Rolantsson, Soelvi Vatnhamar, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Hallur Hansson, Ari Mohr Jonsson; Patrik Johannesen

Luxembourg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Anthony Moris; Marvin Santos, Maxime Chanot, Dirk Carlson, Michael Pinto; Christopher Martins, Borges Sanches, Leandro Barreiro, Vincent Thill; Danel Sinani, Florian Bohnert

Faroe Islands vs Luxembourg Prediction

Off the back of an impressive display against Lithuania, Luxembourg will take on the hosts with sky-high confidence. Faroe Islands have scored just once and lost four of their last five games on home turf.

We predict this trend will continue with the visitors coming out victorious.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Luxembourg

