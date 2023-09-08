Faroe Islands vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Seeking to snap their four-game losing streak, Faroe Islands take on Moldova at the Torsvollur in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (September 10).
While the game is a dead rubber for the hosts, who have been eliminated from contention, Serghei Clescenco’s men will look to move level on points with first-placed Czech Republic.
Faroe Islands were left empty handed once again in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Poland on Thursday. Hakan Ericson’s side have lost their last four games across competitions, including a 1-0 friendly defeat against North Macedonia on March 27.
Faroe Islands are rooted to the bottom of Group E, having picked up just one point from a possible 12.
Meanwhile, Moldova were sent crashing back to earth on Thursday, as they were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Austria at the Raiffeisen Arena. Clescenco’s men now return to action in the European Championship qualifiers, where they picked up a 3-2 win over Poland on June 20 to snap a three-game winless run.
With five points from four games, Moldova are fourth in the standings but will move level with first-placed Czech Republic with all three points.
Faroe Islands vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with Moldova winning two and drawing the other,
- Moldova are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing three since September 2022.
- Faroe Islands are on a run of four defeats and are winless in seven outings, losing five, since a 2-1 win over Turkey in September 2022.
- Clescenco’s men have lost just one of their last six away games, picking up two wins, since the start of 2022.
Faroe Islands vs Moldova Prediction
Moldova take on a deflected Faroe Islands side who have little to play for having already been eliminated from finals contention. Nevertheless, predict a cagey affair at the Torsvollur, with Moldiva to claim a narrow win.
Prediction: Faroe Islands 1-2 Moldova
Faroe Islands vs Moldova Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Moldova
Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last three meetings,)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Faroe Island’s last 10 games.)