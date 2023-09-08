Faroe Islands vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10, 2023

Seeking to snap their four-game losing streak, Faroe Islands take on Moldova at the Torsvollur in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers on Sunday (September 10).

While the game is a dead rubber for the hosts, who have been eliminated from contention, Serghei Clescenco’s men will look to move level on points with first-placed Czech Republic.

Faroe Islands were left empty handed once again in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Poland on Thursday. Hakan Ericson’s side have lost their last four games across competitions, including a 1-0 friendly defeat against North Macedonia on March 27.

Faroe Islands are rooted to the bottom of Group E, having picked up just one point from a possible 12.

Meanwhile, Moldova were sent crashing back to earth on Thursday, as they were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Austria at the Raiffeisen Arena. Clescenco’s men now return to action in the European Championship qualifiers, where they picked up a 3-2 win over Poland on June 20 to snap a three-game winless run.

With five points from four games, Moldova are fourth in the standings but will move level with first-placed Czech Republic with all three points.

Faroe Islands vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with Moldova winning two and drawing the other,

Moldova are winless in six of their last seven games across competitions, losing three since September 2022.

Faroe Islands are on a run of four defeats and are winless in seven outings, losing five, since a 2-1 win over Turkey in September 2022.

Clescenco’s men have lost just one of their last six away games, picking up two wins, since the start of 2022.

Faroe Islands vs Moldova Prediction

Moldova take on a deflected Faroe Islands side who have little to play for having already been eliminated from finals contention. Nevertheless, predict a cagey affair at the Torsvollur, with Moldiva to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 1-2 Moldova

Faroe Islands vs Moldova Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Moldova

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last three meetings,)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of Faroe Island’s last 10 games.)