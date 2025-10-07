Faroe Islands vs Montenegro Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9th 2025

The Faroe Islands will face Montenegro at the Við Djúpumýrar on Thursday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side have had their struggles in their qualifying campaign so far, but have already picked up more points in these World Cup qualifiers than they managed in the previous edition, and in half the number of games.

They beat Gibraltar 1-0 in their last group game, with Martin Agnarsson tapping home from close range the sole goal of the contest to secure maximum points for Landsliðið and register his maiden international strike.

Montenegro, meanwhile, opened their group with consecutive wins but have failed to perform against much better sides in recent games. They suffered a 4-0 hiding away at Croatia last time out, falling a goal behind in the first half before a red card to Andrija Bulatovic minutes later all but scuppered their chances of a favorable result on hostile ground.

The visitors sit fourth in Group L but are level on points with their midweek opponents in third place and will leapfrog them with maximum points on Thursday.

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between the two teams following their maiden matchup back in March, which Montenegro won 1-0.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Both sides have scored four goals in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far. The Faroe Islands, however, have the better defensive record of the two, with five goals conceded compared to Montenegro's nine.

The Faroe Islands are ranked 136th in the latest FIFA rankings, while Montenegro are ranked 80th.

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro Prediction

Landsliðið have won two of their last three games after winning just one of their previous 12. They are underdogs heading into the midweek clash, but will rely on their home advantage to secure a positive result.

The Brave Falcons, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches, failing to score any goals in each of those defeats. They, however, have the stronger squad ahead of their next game and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-1 Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Montenegro Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Montenegro to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

