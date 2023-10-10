Faroe Islands vs Poland Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12, 2023

Faroe Islands will look to pick up their first win in Group E of the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they lock horns with Poland at Torsvollur on Thursday (October 12).

The hosts were left empty handed in their last outing, as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Moldova in September. Hakan Ericson’s men have lost their last five games across competitions, conceding 10 goals and scoring once since a 1-1 draw in March against Moldova.

Faroe Islands are rooted to the bottom of Group E, picking up one point from five games.

Poland, meanwhile, failed to move into the top half of the standings, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Albania on September 10.

While Michel Probierz’s side boasts a 100% home record in the qualifiers, they have lost their three away games in Group E, conceding eight goals and scoring three.

With six points from a possible 15, Poland are fourth in Group E but will move into second with all three points.

Faroe Islands vs Poland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Poland have been dominant in the fixture, winning all four meetings since their first one in February 2022.

Faroe Islands are on a five-game losing streak and are winless in eight games across competitions, losing six since a 2-1 win over Turkey in September 2022.

Poland have lost their last five away games across competitions since a 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in November.

Faroe Islands are on a run of six defeats in eight competitive home games since October 2021, winning twice.

Faroe Islands vs Poland Prediction

Poland find themselves in the bottom half of Group E, thanks to their poor away form.

However, Probierz’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two two sides, expect Poland to come out victorious.

Prediction: Faroe Islands 0-2 Poland

Faroe Islands vs Poland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Poland

Tip 2: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of Poland’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in seven of Poland's last nine outings.)